Silicom Reports Q3 2024 Results

KFAR SAVA, Israel, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC), a leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Financial Results

Third quarter: Silicom's revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $14.8 million compared with $30.1 million for the third quarter of 2023.

On a GAAP basis, the company's net loss for the quarter totalled $2.6 million, or $0.44 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), compared with net income of $1.2 million, or $0.18 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), for the third quarter of 2023.

On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), net loss for the quarter totalled $1.7 million, or $0.28 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), compared with net income of $2.1 million, or $0.30 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), for the third quarter of 2023.

First Nine Months: Silicom's revenues for the first nine months of 2024 were $43.6 million compared with $105.4 million for the first three quarters of 2023.

On a GAAP basis, net loss for the period totalled $7.6 million, or $1.24 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), compared with net income of $8.6 million, or $1.26 per diluted share ($1.27 per basic share), for the first nine months of 2023.

On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), net loss for the period totalled $4.9 million, or $0.80 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), compared with net income of $10.7 million, or $1.57 per diluted share ($1.58 per basic share), for the first nine months of 2023.

During the first nine months of 2024, the Company generated approximately $14 million in cash, and invested more than half of that, approximately $8.6 million, in repurchasing Silicom shares.

Guidance

Management projects that revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 will range from $14 million to $15 million. Growth in 2025 is expected to be in the low single digits, with strong 20%-30% compound annual growth rate materializing gradually from 2026.

Comments of Management

Liron Eizenman, Silicom's President and CEO, commented, "During the third quarter, we continued to progress towards our mid- and long-term goals while dealing responsibly with our short-term challenges. While we continue to be negatively impacted by excess inventories built by specific customers in previous years - whether in reaction to supply chain disruptions only or in combination with slower-than-expected sales of their new products and services - we believe we will see improvement in the situation during 2025 and a resolution by the end of 2025."

"In the meantime, we continue moving forward according to our strategic plan, with significant milestones affirming the potential of our core Server Adapter and Edge System products to drive significant revenue growth in 2026 and beyond. For example, a service provider customer has recently decided to standardize on our Edge products for all of its deployment scenarios, making Silicom its single hardware provider for its diverse offerings. Deployments will initiate in 2025, and we expect related sales to reach several million dollars per year already in 2026. In parallel, a network equipment OEM has selected one of our high-speed 400G FPGA smart NICs for its core network architecture, with first deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2025 and a multi-million-dollar ramp up beginning in 2026. As we continuously increase the number of these 'slow and steady' engagements, we will benefit from ongoing revenue growth and a reduced dependency on specific large accounts. Any faster-than-projected ramp up of pipeline deals could accelerate our progress significantly."

Mr. Eizenman continued, "Looking forward, we continue to focus on achieving an EPS above $3 as we return our revenues to $150 - $160 million per year. To this end, we have 'right-sized' our expenses, investing as needed to achieve our strategic targets while retaining tight control of our outlays. Based on our very strong balance sheet, we continue moving forward with our share buyback plan: in fact, during the first three quarters of 2024 we have already repurchased more than half a million shares."

Mr. Eizenman concluded, "All in all, we are operating from an extremely solid financial platform, executing on an impressive pipeline and pursuing ambitious but achievable goals. Our team is dedicated, experienced, and fully focused on creating value - for our customers, for the market as a whole, and especially for our shareholders."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release, including the financial tables below, presents other financial information that may be considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as they apply to our company. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude compensation expenses in respect of options and RSUs granted to directors, officers and employees, impairment of goodwill, taxes on amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets, impairment of intangible assets and related write-offs, as well as lease liabilities - financial expenses (income). Non-GAAP financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. The tables also present the GAAP financial measures, which are most comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measures and the most comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss) or per share data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Our innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.

Silicom products are used by major Cloud players, service providers, telcos and OEMs as components of their infrastructure offerings, including both add-on adapters in the Data Center and stand-alone virtualized/universal CPE devices at the edge.

Silicom's long-term, trusted relationships with more than 200 customers throughout the world, its more than 400 active Design Wins and more than 300 product SKUs have made Silicom a "go-to" connectivity/performance partner of choice for technology leaders around the globe.

For more information, please visit: www.silicom.co.il

Statements in this press Statements in this press release which are not historical data are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, or other factors not under the company's control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, Silicom's increasing dependence for substantial revenue growth on a limited number of customers, the speed and extent to which Silicom's solutions are adopted by the relevant markets, difficulty in commercializing and marketing of Silicom's products and services, maintaining and protecting brand recognition, protection of intellectual property, competition, disruptions to its manufacturing, sales & marketing, development and customer support activities, the impact of the wars in Gaza and in the Ukraine, attacks on shipping by Huthis in the Red Sea, rising inflation, rising interest rates and volatile exchange rates, as well as any continuing or new effects resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the global economic uncertainty, which may impact customer demand by encouraging them to exercise greater caution and selectivity with their short-term IT investment plans. The factors noted above are not exhaustive.

Further information about the company's businesses, including information about factors that could materially affect Silicom's results of operations and financial condition, are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company and that may be subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words such as "expect," "should," "believe," "anticipate" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. In light of significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the company that it will achieve such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any duty to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

-- FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW –

Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets

(US$ thousands)













September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023











Assets





















Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,489

$ 46,972 Marketable securities

9,818



7,957 Accounts receivables: Trade, net

13,264



25,004 Accounts receivables: Other

7,033



3,688 Inventories

43,498



51,507 Total current assets

133,102



135,128











Marketable securities

7,799



16,619 Assets held for employees' severance benefits

1,481



1,357 Deferred tax assets

2,747



2,359 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,914



3,552 Intangible assets, net

2,316



2,253 Right of Use

7,280



6,466 Total assets $ 157,639

$ 167,734











Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Current liabilities









Trade accounts payable $ 7,490

$ 4,139 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

6,443



6,668 Lease Liabilities

1,633



2,070











Total current liabilities

15,566



12,877











Lease Liabilities

5,034



3,877 Liability for employees' severance benefits

2,596



2,672 Deferred tax liabilities

92



46











Total liabilities

23,288



19,472











Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares and additional paid-in capital

73,000



70,693 Treasury shares

(52,271)



(43,631) Retained earnings

113,622



121,200 Total shareholders' equity

134,351



148,262











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 157,639

$ 167,734



Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations























(US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)

























Three-month period

Nine-month period

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Sales $ 14,756

$ 30,057

$ 43,623

$ 105,368 Cost of sales

10,593



20,821



31,158



72,185 Gross profit

4,163



9,236



12,465



33,183























Research and development expenses

4,958



5,231



14,827



15,622 Selling and marketing expenses

1,366



1,946



4,360



5,343 General and administrative expenses

952



1,099



2,978



3,205 Total operating expenses

7,276



8,276



22,165



24,170























Operating income (loss)

(3,113)



960



(9,700)



9,013























Financial income (expenses), net

515



434



1,601



1,201 Income (loss) before income taxes

(2,598)



1,394



(8,099)



10,214 Income taxes

32



183



(521)



1,660 Net income (loss) $ (2,630)

$ 1,211

$ (7,578)

$ 8,554















































Basic income (loss) per ordinary share (US$) $ (0.44)

$ 0.18

$ (1.24)

$ 1.27























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to

compute basic income (loss) per share (in thousands)

5,919



6,744



6,090



6,754























Diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$) $ (0.44)

$ 0.18

$ (1.24)

$ 1.26























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to

compute diluted income (loss) per share (in thousands)

5,919



6,753



6,090



6,809

Silicom Ltd. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Results























(US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)

























Three-month period

Nine-month period

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023























GAAP gross profit $ 4,163

$ 9,236

$ 12,465

$ 33,183 (1) Share-based compensation (*)

82



105



193



323 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 4,245

$ 9,341

$ 12,658

$ 33,506























GAAP operating income (loss) $ (3,113)

$ 960

$ (9,700)

$ 9,013 Gross profit adjustments

82



105



193



323 (1) Share-based compensation (*)

777



834



2,113



2,091 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (2,254)

$ 1,899

$ (7,394)

$ 11,427























GAAP net income (loss) $ (2,630)

$ 1,211

$ (7,578)

$ 8,554 Operating income (loss) adjustments

859



939



2,306



2,414 (2) Lease liabilities - Financial expenses (income)

98



(163)



(9)



(467) (3) Taxes on amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

22



68



397



203 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,651)

$ 2,055

$ (4,884)

$ 10,704























GAAP net income (loss) $ (2,630)

$ 1,211

$ (7,578)

$ 8,554 Adjustments for Non-GAAP Cost of sales

82



105



193



323 Adjustments for Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

386



412



986



1,010 Adjustments for Non-GAAP Selling and marketing expenses

191



199



537



548 Adjustments for Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses

200



223



590



533 Adjustments for Non-GAAP Financial income (loss), net

98



(163)



(9)



(467) Adjustments for Non-GAAP Income taxes

22



68



397



203 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,651)

$ 2,055

$ (4,884)

$ 10,704























GAAP basic income (loss) per ordinary share (US$) $ (0.44)

$ 0.18

$ (1.24)

$ 1.27 (1) Share-based compensation (*)

0.14



0.13



0.37



0.35 (2) Lease liabilities - Financial expenses (income)

0.02



(0.02)



-



(0.07) (3) Taxes on amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

-



0.01



0.07



0.03 Non-GAAP basic income (loss) per ordinary share (US$) $ (0.28)

$ 0.30

$ (0.80)

$ 1.58























GAAP diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$) $ (0.44)

$ 0.18

$ (1.24)

$ 1.26 (1) Share-based compensation (*)

0.14



0.13



0.37



0.35 (2) Lease liabilities - Financial expenses (income)

0.02



(0.02)



-



(0.07) (3) Taxes on amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

-



0.01



0.07



0.03 Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$) $ (0.28)

$ 0.30

$ (0.80)

$ 1.57















































(*) Adjustments related to share-based compensation expenses according to ASC topic 718 (SFAS 123 (R))

























