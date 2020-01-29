Silicom Reports Q4 2019 & Full Year 2019 Financial Results

KFAR SAVA, Israel, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC), a leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Financial Results

Fourth Quarter: Silicom's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 totalled $25.5 million compared with $24.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $45.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the quarter totalled $2.4 million, or $0.33 per share (basic and diluted), compared with $1.9 million, or $0.25 per share (basic and diluted) for the third quarter of 2019, and $9.9 million, or $1.29 per diluted share ($1.31 per basic share), for the fourth quarter of 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), net income for the quarter totalled $3.1 million, or $0.41 per share (basic and diluted), compared with $2.5 million, or $0.34 per share (basic and diluted), for the third quarter of 2019, and $8.9 million, or $1.17 per diluted share ($1.18 per basic share), for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Full Year: Silicom's revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 totalled $105.2 million compared with $133.8 million for 2018.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the year totalled $10.2 million, or $1.35 per diluted share ($1.36 per basic share), compared with $14.6 million, or $1.91 per diluted share ($1.94 per basic share), for 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), net income for the year totalled and $12.5 million, or $1.65 per diluted share ($1.66 per basic share), compared with $21.3 million, or $2.79 per diluted share ($2.83 per basic share), for 2018.

Guidance for the First Quarter

Management projects that revenues for the first quarter of 2020 will total $25 to $26 million.

Comments of Management

Shaike Orbach, Silicom's President and CEO, commented, "The fourth quarter's solid results and 2019 as a whole represent the successful transition that we have been carrying out during the last five years. As the market is moving to Cloud Data Centers, Virtualized Edge Computing and decoupling of software and hardware, we have shifted our focus from networking appliances for on-premise data centers to Cloud data centers and Edge computing.

"Our significant investments in R&D and sales efforts during these years, together with our targeted IP and technology acquisitions, positioned us correctly to address the global transitioning's derivative markets - primarily, SD-WAN, Cloud data centers, Cyber Security, NFV and 5G. Our Edge products are crucial components within the Virtualized Edge and the software and hardware decoupling trends, and our FPGA smart cards are key elements in Cloud and Edge computing acceleration."

Mr. Orbach continued, "We have been able to secure numerous significant Design Wins in these markets that we now expect to drive double-digit growth for us in 2020 and beyond. The recent selection of our uCPEs by one of the US's largest healthcare chains for its SD-WAN deployment is a demonstration of our growth potential in the Enterprise market, over and beyond our earlier Telco-related wins.

"Affirmations such as these, coupled with strong market tailwinds, confirm the bold decision we took in 2015 to invest so heavily in Edge computing and FPGA-based solutions in order to remain ahead of the curve. Now, as our early design wins in these markets mature into revenues and an increasing number of opportunities appear on the horizon, we are ready to harvest the fruits of these efforts. We look forward to a strong 2020, followed by even sharper growth in 2021 and beyond."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release, including the financial tables below, presents other financial information that may be considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission as they apply to our company. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude compensation expenses in respect of options and RSUs granted to directors, officers and employees, amortization of acquired intangible assets, taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets, as well as discontinued project-related write-offs. Non-GAAP financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. The tables also present the GAAP financial measures, which are most comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measures and the most comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income, net income or per share data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Our innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.

Silicom products are used by major Cloud players, service providers, telcos and OEMs as components of their infrastructure offerings, including both add-on adapters in the Data Center and stand-alone virtualized/universal CPE devices at the edge.

Silicom's long-term, trusted relationships with more than 170 customers throughout the world, its more than 400 active Design Wins and more than 300 product SKUs have made Silicom a "go-to" connectivity/performance partner of choice for technology leaders around the globe.

For more information, please visit: www.silicom.co.il

Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets











(US$ thousands)

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018 Assets











Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,469

$ 26,808 Short-term bank deposits

13,542



- Marketable securities

14,045



1,600 Accounts receivables: Trade, net

24,936



23,817 Accounts receivables: Other

5,159



9,487 Inventories

36,491



42,369 Total current assets

110,642



104,081











Marketable securities

46,542



45,612 Assets held for employees' severance benefits

1,640



1,517 Deferred tax assets

1,798



894 Property, plant and equipment, net

3,574



3,670 Intangible assets, net

1,718



966 Right of Use

3,783



- Goodwill

25,561



25,561 Total assets $ 195,258

$ 182,301











Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Current liabilities









Trade accounts payable $ 16,419

$ 15,407 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

8,823



6,133 Lease Liabilities

1,090



-











Total current liabilities

26,332



21,540











Lease Liabilities

2,693



- Liability for employees' severance benefits

2,910



2,612 Deferred tax liabilities

400



-











Total liabilities

32,335



24,152











Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares and additional paid-in capital

57,152



54,643 Treasury shares

(8,009)



(38) Retained earnings

113,780



103,544 Total shareholders' equity

162,923



158,149











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 195,258

$ 182,301



Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations







(US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)









Three-month period

Twelve-month period

ended December 31,

ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Sales $ 25,507

$ 45,524

$ 105,240

$ 133,753 Cost of sales

16,651



27,428



69,146



91,697 Gross profit

8,856



18,096



36,094



42,056























Research and development expenses

3,723



4,076



15,075



14,820 Selling and marketing expenses

1,751



1,911



6,647



6,642 General and administrative expenses

1,087



1,012



4,159



3,943 Total operating expenses

6,561



6,999



25,881



25,405























Operating income (loss)

2,295



11,097



10,213



16,651























Financial income, net

560



204



1,646



923 Income (Loss) before income taxes

2,855



11,301



11,859



17,574 Income taxes

432



1,427



1,623



2,937 Net income (loss) $ 2,423

$ 9,874

$ 10,236

$ 14,637







































































Basic income (loss) per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.33

$ 1.31

$ 1.36

$ 1.94























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to

compute basic income per share (in thousands)

7,400



7,556



7,520



7,552















































Diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.33

$ 1.29

$ 1.35

$ 1.91























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to

compute diluted income per share (in thousands)

7,452



7,652



7,573



7,657



Silicom Ltd. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Results























(US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)

























Three-month period

Twelve-month period

ended December 31,

ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018























GAAP gross profit $ 8,856

$ 18,096

$ 36,094

$ 42,056 (1) Share-based compensation (*)

107



135



437



372 (2) Discontinued project-related write-offs

-



(1,772)



-



3,213 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 8,963

$ 16,459

$ 36,531

$ 45,641























GAAP operating income (loss) $ 2,295

$ 11,097

$ 10,213

$ 16,651 Gross profit adjustments

107



(1,637)



437



3,585 (1) Share-based compensation (*)

461



582



1,918



2,052 (2) Discontinued project-related write-offs

-



-



-



13 (3) Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-



93



-



1,026 Non-GAAP operating income $ 2,863

$ 10,135

$ 12,568

$ 23,327























GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,423

$ 9,874

$ 10,236

$ 14,637 Operating income adjustments

568



(962)



2,355



6,676 (4) Taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets

68



12



(74)



36 Non-GAAP net income $ 3,059

$ 8,924

$ 12,517

$ 21,349























GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,423

$ 9,874

$ 10,236

$ 14,637 Adjustments for Non-GAAP cost of sales

107



(1,637)



437



3,585 Adjustments for Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

218



428



900



1,608 Adjustments for Non-GAAP Selling and marketing expenses

118



193



493



953 Adjustments for Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses

125



54



525



530 Adjustments for Non-GAAP Income taxes

68



12



(74)



36 Non-GAAP net income $ 3,059

$ 8,924

$ 12,517

$ 21,349























GAAP basic income (loss) per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.33

$ 1.31

$ 1.36

$ 1.94 (1) Share-based compensation (*)

0.07



0.09



0.31



0.32 (2) Discontinued project-related write-offs

-



(0.23)



-



0.43 (3-4) Acquisition-related adjustments

0.01



0.01



(0.01)



0.14 Non-GAAP basic income per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.41

$ 1.18

$ 1.66

$ 2.83























GAAP diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.32

$ 1.29

$ 1.35

$ 1.91 (1) Share-based compensation (*)

0.08



0.09



0.31



0.32 (2) Discontinued project-related write-offs

-



(0.23)



-



0.42 (3-4) Acquisition-related adjustments

0.01



0.02



(0.01)



0.14 Non-GAAP diluted income per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.41

$ 1.17

$ 1.65

$ 2.79























(*) Adjustments related to share-based compensation expenses according to ASC topic 718 (SFAS 123 (R))

SOURCE Silicom Ltd.