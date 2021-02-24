Silicom's 5G Momentum Builds: Leading US Service Provider Selects Silicom's DU-Enabling Accelerator Cards For Its 5G Infrastructure

KFAR SAVA, Israel, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC), a leading provider of networking and data infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has been awarded another new design win for its recently-announced vRAN (Virtual Radio Access Network) FEC Accelerator cards. The customer, a leading US service provider that is pioneering a standalone 5G network based on disaggregated OpenRAN architecture, plans to use Silicom's innovative card in the network's Distributed Units (DUs).

This is Silicom's second win with leading 5G players for its new acceleration card, secured in less than two months after its first win.

"This design win is further confirmation of the power of 5G and disaggregation to drive our growth," commented Shaike Orbach, Silicom's CEO. "As we hoped, the Top-5 Telco win we announced in January has excited industry-wide interest in our 5G-enabling technologies. Enthusiastic feedback has universally confirmed our approach and the superiority of our technology, and we are in discussions with multiple players – including both our initial customers, their DU suppliers and the 'hyper-scalers' they are cooperating with - regarding potential new projects. With strengths in so many aspects of these complex technologies, we function in a 'consultant' capacity, proposing essential, innovative solutions to the challenges faced both by operators and infrastructure providers."

Mr. Orbach continued, "With 5G-related activities building, we believe that we are off and running in the direction that will become one of our most important future growth drivers. We believe that our innovative, cost-effective products, our deep 5G system-level understanding, our years-long cooperation with Intel, and the expanding relationships we are building with key 5G players position us for long-term success in this high-potential market."

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Our innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.

Silicom products are used by major Cloud players, service providers, telcos and OEMs as components of their infrastructure offerings, including both add-on adapters in the Data Center and stand-alone virtualized/universal CPE devices at the edge.

Silicom's long-term, trusted relationships with more than 170 customers throughout the world, its more than 400 active Design Wins and more than 300 product SKUs have made Silicom a "go-to" connectivity/performance partner of choice for technology leaders around the globe.

