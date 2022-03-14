Silicon Andhra Signs an MoU with Major League Cricket

Silicon Andhra and University of Silicon Andhra (UofSA) signed an MoU in a glittering ceremony to promote the Cricket game in USA. Silicon Andhra Cricket Foundation and its logo were launched in the presence of a large number of community leaders.

MILPITAS, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Andhra signed an MoU with Major League Cricket (MLC), America's world class T20 league forming Silicon Andhra Cricket Foundation (SACF). SACF will be launching several programs across USA from beginners' level with support of MLC to coach Cricket. University of Silicon Andhra also signed another MoU with MLC to offer ICC approved academic programs in Cricket coaching and umpiring.

Sameer Mehta addressing the gathering. Silicon Andhra Cricket Foundation Team.

Sameer Mehta, CEO and Founder of MLC, Suraj Viswanathan, USA Cricket, Board Director, Prem Suri, SVCG, Unmukt Chand, Captain of Indian team winning U19 world cup, David White, South African Cricket player and Raju Reddy, Entrepreneur were present as guests. Silicon Andhra and UofSA will be playing a key role in promoting Cricket at the grassroot level across USA.

"Silicon Andhra and UofSA have a proven track record to develop grassroot level programs with the experience to scale up that would benefit the community. Silicon Andhra is very excited to bring the Cricket in a structured fashion to inspire the next generation of players." said Anand Kuchibhotla, Founder and CEO of Silicon Andhra.

"University of Silicon Andhra is gearing up to provide high quality academic programs to train the Cricket coaches and umpires. UofSA would develop top notch curriculum that would benefit the Cricket game in general." said Raju Chamarthi, Provost and CAO of UofSA.

"The partnership between the Silicon Andhra and Major league cricket to develop cricket at the grassroots level with their programs for beginners throughout the country is a first-of-a-kind partnership that will help grow the game in this country." said Sameer Mehta, Founder of Major League cricket.

"Silicon Andhra has more than 2000 dedicated volunteers, 10000 students, and 250 centers all across the country, which makes them the best choice to roll out a robust grassroots cricket program," said Suraj Viswanathan, USA Cricket Board Director.

"Enabling volunteers to become cricket coaches for beginners at scale will provide a solid foundation for growing cricket at the grassroots level across the country. Partnering with the Silicon Andhra, an organization with values behind every program, will make this a huge success." Prem Suri, Head of Major League Cricket Academy Bay Area.

Silicon Andhra is a top-rated nonprofit organization that was established in 2001. UofSA is an accredited American university established in 2013. Major League Cricket (MLC) is America's world class T20 Cricket league.

