Silicon Based Battery Technology Gains Momentum as Gridtential Energy and Hoppecke Battery Enter Evaluation Agreement

SANTA CLARA, Calif., and BRILON, Germany, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridtential Energy, the inventor and developer of Silicon Joule™ bipolar battery technology and Hoppecke Battery GmbH, the largest producer of industry battery systems in European ownership, announce that they have entered into a technology evaluation agreement.

Under the agreement, over the next few months, Hoppecke Battery and Gridtential Energy will collaborate on assembly and testing of Silicon Joule™ bipolar reference batteries using metrics for cycle life, energy density, battery efficiency, charging rates and manufacturability.

Gridtential Energy provides non-exclusive licenses for the technology, enabling manufacturing partners to easily adapt their factories to provide high performing, higher voltage 24V & 48V batteries to their customers for the hybrid-automotive, energy storage & traction markets - all without giga-scale capital investments.

Silicon Joule™ bipolar technology has created an innovative class of lead batteries with silicon at its core. It is a design driven, low cost, high performance, patented energy storage solution that provides improved power density, cycle life, dynamic charge acceptance and temperature range, with up to 40% lower weight, while retaining full lead-battery recyclability. This is all accomplished while leveraging existing technologies from mature industry supply chains – allowing rapid adoption of existing lead-battery infrastructure.

"We are pleased to be working with Hoppecke Battery, a fantastic partner who shares our vision of embracing innovation as the key to creating a more dominant industry position in the rapidly changing energy storage landscape," said Gridtential Energy CEO, John Barton. "First movers in the market for high-performance, low-cost energy storage, enabled by our Silicon Joule silicon-lead technology, will be rewarded with a significant commercial advantage. We are excited by the prospects for Hoppecke Battery to be very successful in that endeavor."

Industries from automotive to grid energy storage are searching for lower-cost, sustainable power solutions to meet diverse energy needs. With Silicon Joule™ bipolar battery technology from Gridtential Energy, that combines the benefits of lead batteries with silicon-enabled, high performance characteristics, Hoppecke Battery, will be prepared to meet the global challenge.

"In keeping with our future vision, to meet the challenge of change, we must pursue forward-looking research and development projects," said Dr. Marc Zoellner, CEO, Hoppecke Battery. "We are pleased to enter this evaluation agreement to understand how we may be able to extend our capability to serve existing markets and new markets through the use of Gridtential's bipolar lead-battery architecture."

About Gridtential Energy

Gridtential's cutting-edge Silicon Joule™ battery architecture combines the traditional benefits of lead batteries – low cost, recyclability, and safety – with the performance and life cycle usually associated with lithium batteries. Gridtential is focused on applications ranging from hybrid automotive to grid storage, back-up power for cloud computing, material handling equipment and many others. Collaborating with a 600GWh-scale global manufacturing base and a near-100% recycling infrastructure, Gridtential and its licensing partners are planning beta and then commercial production of the Silicon Joule enabled batteries across the next two years. To learn more, visit: http://www.gridtential.com/.

About Hoppecke Battery

Hoppecke is a leading manufacturer and specialist of industrial battery systems, as well as being the largest battery manufacturer in European ownership. Hoppecke specializes in such sectors as solar energy, reserve power for IT/telecoms, power stations, motive power, uninterrupted power supplies, and special power for rail and underground. The parent firm was founded in Germany in 1927 as a family run enterprise, which carried the motto 'Power from Innovation"' which the business ran its ethos. Hoppecke is continually expanding due to the organization's strong focus on customer service, commitment to providing great quality, giving the end-user solutions to fit their needs through constant innovation, and a deep sense of responsibility for the environment. To learn more, visit: http://www.hoppecke.com/.

