Silicon Carbide Market for Semiconductor Application to grow by USD 3,336.31 million from 2022 to 2027|Power inverters for electric vehicles is a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The silicon carbide market for the semiconductor application is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,336.31 million, according to Technavio. APAC is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the electronics sector in developing countries such as India and China, along with the increasing adoption of electric vehicles in these regions is increasing the demand for silicon carbide (SiC) devices. Japan`s goal of achieving 20% to 30% electric vehicle ownership by 2030 has also contributed to this demand. Therefore, the regional market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historical period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Silicon Carbide Market for Semiconductor Application

Company Landscape

The silicon carbide market for the semiconductor application market is fragmented; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increase in demand for SiC fibers in the aerospace sector is a key factor driving market growth. SiC fibers offer valuable properties such as high heat resistance, chemical stability, lightweight, and durability, making them suitable for a variety of applications in the aerospace industry. In addition, they are used for insulation in heat engines, turbine nanotubes, thermal insulation in ceramic matrix composites (CMC), and as a replacement for metal alloys. Moreover, the use of SiC fibers in aircraft engines contributes to weight reduction, fuel efficiency, and environmental and economic benefits for aircraft manufacturers. The increasing demand for aircraft materials containing SiC fibers is driven by countries upgrading their defense fleets. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Power inverters for electric vehicles are a major trend in the market. SiC-based automotive inverters are essential for efficient energy management in electric vehicles, leading to reduced energy losses and improved vehicle performance. Growing environmental concerns over petroleum-based air pollution and the advancement of alternative energy sources are expected to increase the demand for SiC-based inverters in the automotive industry, supporting the development of electric and hybrid vehicles. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high manufacturing and processing cost of SiC semiconductors is a significant challenge restricting market growth. SiC semiconductors are more expensive to manufacture than traditional silicon-based semiconductors, mainly due to the high cost of SiC materials, processing technology, and limited economies of scale. However, its unique properties make it a good choice for electric vehicles (EVs), where the benefits outweigh the high price. Thus, high manufacturing and processing costs are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The silicon carbide market for semiconductor application market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies including ABB Ltd., Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., BAE Systems Plc, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., II VI Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Navitas Semiconductor Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qorvo Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Toshiba Corp., TT Electronics Plc, and Wolfspeed Inc..

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product (power electronics, optoelectronic devices, and frequency devices), application (automotive, energy and power, aerospace and defense, data and communication devices, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth in the power electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing popularity of silicon carbide (SiC) in power electronic devices is attributed to its superior performance compared to silicon-based devices. Additionally, SiC's high efficiency, power density, and temperature tolerance make it suitable for use in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and high-performance industrial equipment. Thus, such factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Silicon Carbide Market for Semiconductor Application Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,336.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Taiwan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., BAE Systems Plc, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., II VI Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Navitas Semiconductor Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qorvo Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Toshiba Corp., TT Electronics Plc, and Wolfspeed Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of companies included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global silicon carbide market for semiconductor application 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global silicon carbide market for semiconductor application 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Power electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Power electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Power electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Power electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Power electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Optoelectronic devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Optoelectronic devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Optoelectronic devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Optoelectronic devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Optoelectronic devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Frequency devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Frequency devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Frequency devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Frequency devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Frequency devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Energy and power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Energy and power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Energy and power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Energy and power - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Energy and power - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Data and communication devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Data and communication devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Data and communication devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Data and communication devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Data and communication devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 115: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 117: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 118: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Company Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Company Analysis

12.1 Companies covered

Exhibit 125: Companies covered

12.2 Market positioning of companies

Exhibit 126: Matrix on company position and classification

12.3 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 II VI Inc.

Exhibit 131: II VI Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: II VI Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: II VI Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 134: II VI Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: II VI Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 136: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 137: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 139: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

12.6 Littelfuse Inc.

Exhibit 141: Littelfuse Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Littelfuse Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Littelfuse Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Littelfuse Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Microchip Technology Inc.

Exhibit 145: Microchip Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Microchip Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Microchip Technology Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 149: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Navitas Semiconductor Inc.

Exhibit 154: Navitas Semiconductor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Navitas Semiconductor Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Navitas Semiconductor Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 157: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 158: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 160: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

12.11 ON Semiconductor Corp.

Exhibit 161: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Qorvo Inc.

Exhibit 165: Qorvo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Qorvo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Qorvo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 168: Qorvo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Qorvo Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Renesas Electronics Corp.

Exhibit 170: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 ROHM Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 174: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 175: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 177: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 179: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview



Exhibit 180: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments



Exhibit 181: STMicroelectronics NV - Key news



Exhibit 182: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus

12.16 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 184: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 185: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 186: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 187: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Wolfspeed Inc.

Exhibit 188: Wolfspeed Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 189: Wolfspeed Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 190: Wolfspeed Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 191: Wolfspeed Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 192: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 193: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 194: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 195: Research methodology



Exhibit 196: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 197: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 198: List of abbreviations

