Silicon carbide (SiC) market to grow at a CAGR of 12.33% from 2022 to 2027 | Increase in demand for SiC fibers in the aerospace sector to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global silicon carbide (SiC) market size is estimated to grow by 2.57 million tons from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.33% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increase in demand for SiC fibers is driving market growth. SiC fibers have high heat resistance, chemical stability, and modulus. In addition, they are lightweight and durable, which makes them appropriate for various aerospace-related applications. The focus on the modernization of defense aircraft fleets by various countries has increased the demand for aircraft materials. Therefore, composites such as SiC fibers are used in aircraft manufacturing. These factors will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. - Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Silicon Carbide Market 2023-2027

The silicon carbide (SiC) market covers the following areas:

The report on the silicon carbide (SiC) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The use of power inverters that use SiC for EVs is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Power inverters ensure efficient energy management in electric vehicles.

New SiC-based automotive inverters and advanced semiconductor devices based on SiC field effect transistors can improve the performance of EVs.

SiC-based automotive inverters have various advantages, such as higher temperature resistance, improved efficiency, reduced size, and lighter weight, when compared to conventional inverters.

Environmental concerns will also drive the demand for SiC-based automotive inverters for the development of EVs and hybrid EVs.

Such developments are expected to support the growth of the global SiC market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Competition from gallium nitride material is challenging the market growth.

is challenging the market growth. Gallium nitride-based devices include transistors, Schottky diodes, power modules, MOSFETs, IGBTs, and rectifiers.

These devices have similar performance as that of SiC-based devices.

Moreover, gallium nitride devices are highly commercialized in comparison to SiC devices.

Research on new technologies of gallium nitride devices will further pose stiff competition to SiC devices.

These factors will hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Market 2023-2027 : Market Segmentation

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (steel and energy, electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, and medical) and product (black SiC, green SiC, and others).

The steel and energy segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The steel and energy industry are the major end-users of SiC. SiC briquettes and grains are used as solid fuels in steel manufacturing, as they provide higher thermal energy when compared to silicon manganese, ferrosilicon, and coal. The increase in demand for energy efficiency in power transmission and the use of smart grids in the renewable energy industry will also drive the demand for SiC. Renewable energy and smart grids require advanced technologies to generate, store, convert and distribute power efficiently. Hence, they use SiC to enable electrification. Such factors will fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

AGSCO Corp.

ASUZAC Inc.

CeramTec GmbH

CoorsTek Inc.

ESD SiC bv

ESK SiC GmbH

Gaddis Inc.

Henan Yicheng New Energy Co. Ltd.

Hongwu International Group Ltd.

Imerys S.A.

KYOCERA corp.

Miller and Co.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Murugappa Group

Saint Gobain

SNAM Abrasives Pvt. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics NV

Dow Inc.

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Company Offerings

AGSCO Corp. - The company offers silicon carbide products for lapping, cutting, and anti-slip flooring aggregate.

The company offers silicon carbide products for lapping, cutting, and anti-slip flooring aggregate. ASUZAC Inc. - The company offers silicon carbide products for heater peripheral parts, plasma-resistant materials, and semiconductor LED trays.

The company offers silicon carbide products for heater peripheral parts, plasma-resistant materials, and semiconductor LED trays. CeramTec GmbH - The company offers silicon carbide products for friction bearings and mechanical seals.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The crystalline silicon solar PV modules market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.17% between 2022 and 2027. The crystalline silicon solar PV modules market size is forecast to increase by USD 56.06 billion. This crystalline silicon solar PV modules market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (monocrystalline and polycrystalline), end-user (commercial, residential, and utility sector), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Favorable government regulations regarding the use of fossil fuels are notably driving the crystalline silicon solar PV modules market growth.

The silicon nitride market size is expected to increase to USD 45.84 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.12%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers silicon nitride market segmentation by type (reaction bonded silicon nitride, hot-pressed silicon nitride, and sintered silicon nitride) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for solar energy is notably driving the silicon nitride market growth.

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.33% Market growth 2023-2027 2.57 million tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 11.66 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGSCO Corp., ASUZAC Inc., CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., ESD SiC bv, ESK SiC GmbH, Gaddis Inc., Henan Yicheng New Energy Co. Ltd., Hongwu International Group Ltd., Imerys S.A., KYOCERA corp., Miller and Co., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Murugappa Group, Saint Gobain, SNAM Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Dow Inc., Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., and Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global silicon carbide (SiC) market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global silicon carbide (SiC) market 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Steel and energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Steel and energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Steel and energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Steel and energy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Steel and energy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application (million t)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Black SiC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Black SiC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Black SiC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Black SiC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Black SiC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Green SiC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Green SiC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Green SiC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Green SiC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Green SiC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Product (million t)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 113: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 115: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 116: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography (million t)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AGSCO Corp.

Exhibit 124: AGSCO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: AGSCO Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: AGSCO Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 ASUZAC Inc.

Exhibit 127: ASUZAC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: ASUZAC Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: ASUZAC Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 CeramTec GmbH

Exhibit 130: CeramTec GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 131: CeramTec GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 132: CeramTec GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: CeramTec GmbH - Segment focus

12.6 CoorsTek Inc.

Exhibit 134: CoorsTek Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: CoorsTek Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: CoorsTek Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: CoorsTek Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Dow Inc.

Exhibit 138: Dow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Dow Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Dow Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Dow Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 ESD SiC bv

Exhibit 143: ESD SiC bv - Overview



Exhibit 144: ESD SiC bv - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: ESD SiC bv - Key offerings

12.9 ESK SiC GmbH

Exhibit 146: ESK SiC GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 147: ESK SiC GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: ESK SiC GmbH - Key offerings

12.10 Henan Yicheng New Energy Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Henan Yicheng New Energy Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Henan Yicheng New Energy Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Henan Yicheng New Energy Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Hongwu International Group Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Hongwu International Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Hongwu International Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Hongwu International Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Imerys S.A.

Exhibit 155: Imerys S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Imerys S.A. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Imerys S.A. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Imerys S.A. - Segment focus

12.13 KYOCERA corp.

Exhibit 159: KYOCERA corp. - Overview



Exhibit 160: KYOCERA corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: KYOCERA corp. - Key news



Exhibit 162: KYOCERA corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: KYOCERA corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Miller and Co.

Exhibit 164: Miller and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Miller and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Miller and Co. - Key offerings

12.15 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Exhibit 167: Morgan Advanced Materials Plc - Overview



Exhibit 168: Morgan Advanced Materials Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Morgan Advanced Materials Plc - Key news



Exhibit 170: Morgan Advanced Materials Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Morgan Advanced Materials Plc - Segment focus

12.16 Murugappa Group

Exhibit 172: Murugappa Group - Overview



Exhibit 173: Murugappa Group - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Murugappa Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Murugappa Group - Segment focus

12.17 Saint Gobain

Exhibit 176: Saint Gobain - Overview



Exhibit 177: Saint Gobain - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Saint Gobain - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Saint Gobain - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio