Silicon Fertilizer Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $124.5 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.85%

The global silicon fertilizer market reached a value of US$ 99.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 124.56 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.85% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Agripower Australia Ltd.

Jaipur Bio Fertilizers

Khandelwal Biofertilizer

MaxSil Pty Ltd.

Plant Tuff

Redox Pty Ltd.

Satpura Bio Fertiliser India Private Limited

Sigma AgriScience LLC

Vedant Agrotech.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Silicon fertilizer refers to a chemical or natural substance that involves the deposition of silicon in soil, land, or plant epidermal tissue to improve crop growth and yield. Calcium, sodium and potassium silicate are some of the commonly available types of silicon fertilizers usually consisting of silicic acid, or silicon acid, silicon conditioners, and other products.

Silicon fertilizers are widely used in field, hydroponics, floriculture and horticulture crops, such as cereals, soybean, wheat, and vegetable sugarcane.

They assist in strengthening cell walls, providing resistance against bacterial and fungal diseases, preventing lodging, and decreasing biotic and abiotic stress, thus enhancing the growth and yield of all annual and vegetable crops. Currently, silicon fertilizers are available in solid and liquid forms.



Silicon Fertilizer Market Trends:



Significant growth in the agriculture sector, along with the rising food demand due to rapid population expansion, especially in emerging economies, is one of the factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Silicone fertilizers are widely employed in the production of various crops, such as cucumber, wheat, barley, sugarcane, corn and tomato.

In line with this, the increasing instances of plant diseases, such as leaf freckling rust and ring spots, have further intensified the adoption of silicon fertilizers amongst farmworkers to offer resistance against plant insects and unfavorable climatic conditions, thus propelling the market growth.

Apart from this, various product innovations, such as the large-scale employment of organic silicon fertilizers in organic farming practices that are more sustainable and environmentally friendly, are also providing an impetus to the market growth.

Other factors, including the increasing availability of cultivable land and the implementation of various government initiatives over food security, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global silicon fertilizer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global silicon fertilizer market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global silicon fertilizer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Silicon Fertilizer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Synthetic

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Natural

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Form

7.1 Liquid

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Solid

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Field Crops

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Horticultural Crops

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Hydroponics

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Floriculture

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

