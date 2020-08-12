Silicon Labs to Host 'Works With' Smart Home Developer Conference

With global demand for smart devices accelerating, IoT developers are seeking more education for building compelling products that work seamlessly across smart home ecosystems, protocols, and wireless devices. Through technical trainings, educational panels and one-on-one meetings, Works With speakers from companies like Amazon, Comcast, Google, and Silicon Labs will train attendees how to design and deliver certified IoT solutions that 'work with' any smart home ecosystem or wireless protocol.

"Silicon Labs is already the dominant provider of smart device silicon, software and solutions. The next wave of IoT applications you'll see in your home, work, and cities will increasingly be built on the connected technologies we and our community of developers, design collaborators and ecosystem partners create together," said Silicon Labs CEO Tyson Tuttle. "It's exciting to see our vision of building a smarter, more connected world come alive at the industry's first Works With smart home event. With our decades of wireless experience, solid investment in IoT, and proven leadership in the smart home component market, Silicon Labs is uniquely positioned to educate developers and accelerate industry collaboration across protocol alliances, smart home ecosystems, design houses, distributors and developers."

The comprehensive IoT hardware, software and development tools and platforms Silicon Labs will demonstrate at Works With simplify connected product design and enable IoT device makers to get their products to market quickly. These products are competitively advantaged with cutting-edge wireless features that consume minimal energy, include state-of-the-art security, and easily scale across any smart home ecosystem including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, Tuya Smart, as well as across multiple wireless protocols such as Bluetooth, Project Connected Home over IP (CHIP), Thread, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Z-Wave and proprietary.

"Connected homes and devices have never been more relevant or needed as they are right now," said Matt Johnson, senior vice president of IoT at Silicon Labs. "Works with attendees will get the latest training and tools to accelerate their projects as we move the IoT industry beyond the act of connecting things to an increased focus on improving the ways we connect with the world and each-other. We have put considerable effort into giving IoT developers the most effective hardware and software tools available to build connected devices, and that effort has made Silicon Labs the provider of choice for the IoT developer community."

Hear from Smart Home Leaders

Get the latest announcements and innovations from industry leaders shaping the future of IoT development.

Silicon Labs: Tyson Tuttle , Silicon Labs president and CEO, and Matt Johnson , Silicon Labs SVP of IoT, will share the company's vision for the smart home market and announce new technologies.

, Silicon Labs president and CEO, and , Silicon Labs SVP of IoT, will share the company's vision for the smart home market and announce new technologies. Google and Comcast: Grant Erickson , principal software engineer at Google, and Jim Kitchen , vice president for connected home devices & platforms at Comcast, will give keynote addresses on smart home devices, platforms and protocols.

, principal software engineer at Google, and , vice president for connected home devices & platforms at Comcast, will give keynote addresses on smart home devices, platforms and protocols. Stacey on IoT: Stacey Higginbotham, veteran technology journalist and host of the popular Stacey on IoT podcast, will moderate a keynote panel on Project CHIP with smart home leaders.

Stacey Higginbotham, veteran technology journalist and host of the popular Stacey on IoT podcast, will moderate a keynote panel on Project CHIP with smart home leaders. Smart Market Segment Experts: Researchers in segments like home building and aging-in-place will share what the explosive growth of connectivity means for those industries.

Researchers in segments like home building and aging-in-place will share what the explosive growth of connectivity means for those industries. More Speakers will be announced in the coming weeks at workswith.silabs.com/agenda.

Expand Technical Skills

Attend more than 40 industry breakout sessions based on your level of expertise.

Technical Deep Dives: Experienced designers will lead advanced trainings on topics like security, energy harvesting, battery life, cloud computing, and environmental sensing.

Experienced designers will lead advanced trainings on topics like security, energy harvesting, battery life, cloud computing, and environmental sensing. Hands-On Device Workshops: Smart home engineers will teach hands-on sessions using the latest technologies to build real-world devices like smart locks, sensors, lightbulbs and switches.

Smart home engineers will teach hands-on sessions using the latest technologies to build real-world devices like smart locks, sensors, lightbulbs and switches. Specialized Tracks: Amazon, Google, Apple HomeKit, Samsung and Z-Wave will lead specialized technology tracks and host one-on-one developer meetings to share best practices on building certified products.

Meet with Experts All in One Place

Works With is a hub for all parts of the smart home ecosystem to connect.

Platform Partners: Amazon, Apple HomeKit, Google, Samsung, Tuya

Protocol Experts: Bluetooth, ioXt, Project CHIP, Thread, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Z-Wave

Enablement Partners: Darwin Tech, Connected Development, eInfochips, JASCO, and Paragon Innovations

Global Channel Partners: Arrow, Mouser Electronics, Symmetry Electronics, TTI

Device Developers: thousands of engineers from leading companies across the IoT ecosystem, including Qolsys – a Johnson Controls company

