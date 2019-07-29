Silicon Line Announces Availability of Active Optical Cable Technology Supporting DisplayPort 2.0 and Joins USB Implementers Forum

MUNICH and COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to expand its support of industry standards for high-speed data transfer among a broad range consumer electronics and computing devices, Silicon Line GmbH ( www.silicon-line.com ) has announced the availability of integrated circuits and modules needed to manufacture active optical cables supporting DisplayPort 2.0 at speeds of 10Gbps. The DisplayPort 2.0 specification was released in June 2019.

Chinese Version: Click Here 點擊這裡可以看到中文版新聞發布

The company also announced it had joined the USB Implementers Forum (www.usb.org), the global consortium supporting market adoption of USB-compliant peripherals, and that it is developing products to support the soon-to-be-released USB4 specification.

Silicon Line is the global leader in developing and providing innovative optical link technology.

"Our advanced optical technology for high-speed applications enables us to respond very quickly to new specifications and to quickly bring to market products that support device manufacturers and hasten consumer adoption of their latest products," said Ruud van der Linden, CEO, Silicon Line. "As members of VESA, the HDMI Forum and MIPI Alliance, and now the USB-IF, we are leading the global electronics industry in supporting optical link technology and the adoption of the latest standards for audio, video and data transport."

Silicon Line develops and produces technology for active optical cables for devices enabled with DisplayPort, USB, HDMI and MIPI connectivity. Its patented technology allows thin, flexible and lightweight active optical cables to transport data up to 100 meters at very high speed without an external power source.

About Silicon Line

Silicon Line GmbH is the global leader in ultra-low-power optical link technology enabling thin, lightweight and long high-speed cables for consumer electronics, commercial and industrial applications. The company develops and manufactures the tiny, proprietary integrated circuits and "optical engines" needed to convert electrical signals to optical signals and back again. It also produces cable modules – the electronics inside cable-end connectors – where optical fiber is joined to the optical engines. Together, they allow for the simple, low-cost, high volume assembly of active optical cables for HDMI, DisplayPort, USB3 and VR enabled devices.

Founded in 2005, Silicon Line is based in Munich, Germany with offices in Belgium, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, China and the United States. The company is a member of the HDMI Forum, Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA), USB Implementers Forum and MIPI Alliance.

SOURCE Silicon Line

Related Links

http://www.silicon-line.com

