Silicon Motion Returns to 2023 Embedded World with a Vast Array of PCIe Gen4 SSD Solutions for PCs, Industrial/Embedded and Automotive Applications

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) ("Silicon Motion"), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, today announced it will be exhibiting at the upcoming Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany from the 14th to 16th March and will be showcasing their high-performance PCIe NVMe Gen4 single-chip SSD solution, automotive controller as well as an array of PCIe NVMe Gen4 SSD controller solutions for personal computers, industrial/embedded and automotive applications.

Products showcasing at Silicon Motion's Embedded World booth include:

PCIe Gen4 Single-Chip SSD: FerriSSD®

Silicon Motion's FerriSSD is the latest PCIe Gen4 Single-Chip SSD solution developed to meet the unique and demanding requirements of rugged industrial applications. It utilizes the PCIe 4.0 interface to reach 6GB/s sequential read and 4GB/s sequential write in a small form factor; the unique flexible design can support up to 1TB capacity. The new generation FerriSSD is armed with NVMe 2.0-MI appendix C while incorporating unique technologies such as end-to-end full data path protection, NANDXtend®, IntelligentScan™, DataRefresh™, and digital signature firmware for boot security assured in comprehensive applications, enhancing data integrity, security, and reliability. With superior performance, multitasking support, and high stability, the FerriSSD serves perfectly for the needs of embedded boot and storage SSD.

PCIe Gen4 Automotive SSD Controller: SM2264XT-AT

Silicon Motion will also showcase its Automotive-grade controller-SM2264XT-AT, the latest PCIe NVMe Gen4 x4 SSD controller that supports eight NAND channels with up to 1,600 MT/s per channel, providing high performance with built-in SR-IOV capability that enables up to eight virtual machines to share a single physical PCIe device, allowing for greater flexibility and scalability while maintaining security and reliability. It also features ultra-high performance with AEC-Q100 Grades 2/3, ISO26262 functional safety compliance, and ISO21434 cyber security, ensuring outstanding quality, reliability, and safety for automotive applications.

High Performance PCIe Gen4 SSDs for PC OEMs and Channel

Silicon Motion will be showcasing commercially available PCIe Gen4 SSDs from leading vendors using our flagship PCIe Gen4 8-channel controller SM2264 as well as mainstream controllers SM2267, SM2267XT and SM2269XT. The products exhibited include (in alphabetical order): Adata XPG GAMMIX S50 Lite / Legend 960 / 850, ATP N600Sc, DW NP840, FOSEFEE XP2000, Kingston NV2, KingFast F13N, Lexar NM760, Micron 2400, Netac NV5000, Solidigm P41, SHICUN P3000, Swissbit N-3xm2P, Transcend MTE720T, UDStore UM8E1TS33S0, UnionMemory AH660 / AM6A0 / AM630

In addition, Silicon Motion will exhibit its FerriSSD, Ferri-eMMC® and Ferri-UFS® automotive storage solutions for in-vehicle infotainment, navigation, ADAS and autonomous driving applications as well as its latest graphics co-processor for multi-display and docking applications.

For more information, please go to https://www.siliconmotion.com/events/2023EW/

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world—for servers, PCs and other client devices—and are the merchant market leader in controllers for eMMC/UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones, IoT and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data centers and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

