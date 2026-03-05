Silicon Motion to Showcase AI-Optimized Boot Storage and Enterprise Solutions at Embedded World 2026

TAIPEI and MILPITAS, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) ("Silicon Motion"), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, today announced that it will showcase its AI-optimized boot storage solutions at Embedded World 2026. The portfolio includes Ferri Embedded Storage and MonTitan Enterprise SSD Controller Solutions.

Reliable Boot Storage for Industrial and Data Center Platforms

Silicon Motion's FerriSSD® is engineered to meet the stringent requirements of system boot and initialization across industrial and AI-driven data center platforms. As a dedicated NVMe boot drive, it ensures stable power behavior, deterministic performance, and strong data integrity—critical for reliable OS loading, firmware execution, and continuous telemetry and log operations.

Available in a compact PCIe Gen4 x4 BGA form factor, FerriSSD® delivers fast and consistent boot performance with extended lifecycle support for long-term deployments. The solution has entered production shipments with leading AI ecosystem players.

Ferri-UFS® (UFS 3.1) and Ferri-eMMC® (eMMC 5.1) further extend the Ferri boot storage portfolio, providing robust and power-efficient embedded storage options for space-constrained and mission-critical designs.

All Ferri products integrate Silicon Motion's IntelligentSeries™ technologies, enhancing boot reliability through advanced power-loss protection, intelligent firmware optimization, strong encryption architecture, and comprehensive NAND management. These capabilities enable predictable and secure startup behavior even under intensive log writing, frequent OS updates, and continuous edge workloads.

Strengthening Automotive AI Ecosystems with Dedicated Boot Storage

As modern vehicles adopt increasingly centralized and AI-driven computing architectures for ADAS, infotainment, and domain control systems, dependable boot storage plays a critical role in system readiness and operational safety. Silicon Motion's Ferri solutions are engineered to deliver consistent system initialization, high reliability under harsh operating conditions, and secure data protection aligned with automotive-grade requirements.

The company's automotive-grade products adhere to stringent international standards, including AEC-Q100, IATF 16949, ISO 21434, and ISO 26262 ASIL B, and have achieved ASPICE CL3 certification for automotive SSD controllers.

Ferri-UFS® and Ferri-eMMC® provide automotive-grade embedded storage designed for stringent durability and longevity standards, while PCIe Gen4 FerriSSD® supports high-performance boot requirements for next-generation vehicle compute platforms. Together, these solutions establish a stable and secure storage foundation for evolving automotive ecosystems.

Enterprise SSD Controllers for AI Data Center Infrastructure

In addition to its boot storage portfolio, Silicon Motion will also showcase its MonTitan® enterprise SSD controller solutions, including the SM8366, optimized for near-GPU, compute, nearline, and edge server deployments. The SM8366 PCIe Gen5 enterprise SSD controller is designed to support high-performance AI infrastructure, enabling efficient data movement and scalable storage architectures for GPU-accelerated computing environments.

Silicon Motion will exhibit at Embedded World 2026, taking place March 10–12 in Nuremberg, Germany, where attendees can visit Stand 385 in Hall 1 to learn more about its boot storage and controller solutions for industrial, embedded, automotive, and data center applications.

For further details, kindly visit https://www.siliconmotion.com/events/2026EW/

About Silicon Motion

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) is the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company ships more SSD controllers than any other supplier worldwide for servers, PCs, and other client devices, and is also the leading merchant provider of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT products, and automotive applications.

Silicon Motion also delivers customized, high-performance solutions for hyperscale data centers, industrial systems, and automotive SSDs. Its controllers are designed to power the world's most advanced AI, cloud, and enterprise storage platforms, combining high performance, low power, and proven reliability.

Our customers include most of the world's NAND flash vendors, data center and enterprise storage solution providers, storage device module makers, and leading OEMs, all of whom rely on Silicon Motion's proven controller technologies to enable innovative, high-quality storage solutions. For further information, please visit www.siliconmotion.com

Corporate Media Contact:

Minnie Lin

Director of Marketing Communication

E-mail: [email protected]

Investor Contacts:

E-mail:[email protected]

Sales Contact:

E-mail: [email protected]

EU Media Contact:

Tracy Annandale

Coastal PR

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Silicon Motion Technology Corporation