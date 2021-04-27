Silicon Photonics Market Featuring Cisco Systems Inc., GLOBALFOUNDRIES US Inc., and II VI Inc. | $ 4.15 Billion Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio
Cisco Systems Inc., GLOBALFOUNDRIES US Inc., and II VI Inc. will emerge as major silicon photonics market participants during 2021-2025
Apr 27, 2021, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The silicon photonics market is expected to grow by USD 4.15 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the online silicon photonics market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.
With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Related Report on Information Technology Include:
Global Photonic Sensor Market - Global photonic sensor market is segmented by type (fiber optic sensors, bio-photonic sensors, image sensors, and others), application (defense and security, industrial infrastructure, public infrastructure, medical, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Fiber Laser Market - Global fiber laser market is segmented by application (material processing, advanced application, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Major Three Silicon Photonics Market Participants:
Cisco Systems Inc.
The company offers silicon photonics under the brand names Cisco 400 Gigabit Modules, Cisco 100 Gigabit Modules, Cisco 40 Gigabit Modules, Cisco 25 Gigabit Modules, Cisco 10 Gigabit Modules, Cisco One Gigabit Modules, and Cisco 100 Megabit Modules.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES US Inc.
The company offers solutions to markets including mobility, automotive, computing and wired connectivity, consumer IOT, and industrial. The company offers silicon photonics under the GF SiPh portfolio.
II VI Inc.
The company manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials. The company offers 40G and 50G Silicon Photonics.
Silicon Photonics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Silicon photonics market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Communications
- Consumer Electronics
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
The silicon photonics market is driven by the increasing need for higher bandwidth. In addition, the reduction in transportation costs and scalability beyond 400G is expected to trigger the silicon photonics market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 38% during the forecast period.
