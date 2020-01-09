'Silicon Prairie' Communities Top List of Up-and-Coming Tech Markets

SEATTLE, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley and Seattle might seem like the obvious places for tech start-ups to set up shop and large companies to site new offices. But a confluence of factors such as rampant home-price growth and a seeming saturation of companies competing for the same limited pool of tech talent have led some companies to look toward other options.

A new Zillow® analysis shows that markets in the Midwest and South are most ripe for tech growth, with Oklahoma City, Kansas City and Jacksonville leading the way.

Using a variety of data sources – including from Zillow, LinkedIn®, Ookla® and the U.S. Census – we zeroed in on five dimensions that determine a market's potential for tech growthi:

Housing affordability

Market 'hotness' — does the market have the ability attract people?

Demographics and labor market dynamics indicating a robust economy

A ready or potential pool of talented and available tech workers

The appeal of living in the market based on factors like commute times

What we found are – while not necessarily places that would be top of mind when thinking of tech markets – cities with untapped potential for tech companies to grow.

The top-10 markets for future tech growth are:

Oklahoma City Kansas City Jacksonville Indianapolis Cincinnati San Antonio Memphis Austin Louisville Columbus

The Oklahoma City and Kansas City metros both score well for affordability — where typical-income earners are spending a relatively smaller share of their income on housing – livability, and the availability of a tech-skilled workforce.

A number of southern markets such as Jacksonville, Fla., San Antonio and Austin join Cincinnati in the top 10 in terms of market hotness. Robust rents and/or home value growth, as well as more people searching into the area than searching out, suggest these places are poised for growth and an influx of people.

The analysis also shows that traditional tech hotspots often fell toward the bottom of the list because of eroding affordability and quality of life. Lack of affordability is a major concern for tech hubs: Los Angeles and the Bay Area have the worst affordability rankings of all markets examined in this study. Chicago — not typically thought of as a tech hub — also was near the bottom of the 42-market ranking.

Here are the highest- and lowest-ranking markets in each category of analysis:

Affordable markets

Highest scores: Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Oklahoma City

Lowest scores: Los Angeles, Bay Area, San Diego

Hot markets

Highest scores: Las Vegas, Jacksonville, Tampa

Lowest scores: Bay Area, Washington, D.C., New York

Markets with a robust economy

Highest scores: Austin, Orlando, Bay Area

Lowest scores: Detroit, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

Markets with available skilled tech workers

Highest scores: Kansas City, Milwaukee, Memphis

Lowest scores: New York, Los Angeles, Bay Area

Livable markets

Highest scores: Kansas City, Raleigh, Salt Lake City

Lowest scores: Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit

i Methodology

To determine the markets that provide the best environments for tech expansion or start-ups, we examined:

Demographics and the labor market

Non-farm job growth (Bureau of Labor Statistics, Current Employment Survey)

Unemployment rate (Bureau of Labor Statistics, Local Area Unemployment Survey)

Share of population aged 20 to 35 (U.S. Census, American Community Survey)

Tech skills

Share of population with a bachelor's degree, over the age of 25 (U.S. Census, American Community Survey)

Shortage/surplus headcount of those with Software Development skills (LinkedIn)

Shortage/surplus headcount of those with Data Science skills (LinkedIn)

Shortage/surplus headcount of those with Artificial Intelligence skills (LinkedIn)

Market 'Hotness'

Year-over-year growth in home values (Zillow)

Year-over-year growth in rent estimates (Zillow)

Inbound-outbound home search ratio (Zillow)

Housing Affordability

Share of median income needed to pay median rent (Zillow)

Share of median income needed to pay median mortgage payment (Zillow)

Livability

Broadband speed, mbps upload (Ookla)

Broadband speed, mbps download (Ookla)

Mean commute time for workers who do not work from home (U.S. Census, American Community Survey)

Markets are identified by their larger metropolitan areas. The San Francisco Bay Area includes both San Francisco and San Jose metros and the underlying factors for this region are based on a population weighted average between the two metros.

