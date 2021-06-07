Silicon Prairie Startup, Loophire, Announces $300K Seed Round to Disrupt the Recruitment Industry

OMAHA, Neb., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loophire is on the path to disrupt an industry dominated by outdated processes. Loophire automates the menial and inefficient (but essential) components of hiring, eliminating the assault of irrelevant resumes through archaic job boards or the disproportional expense of outsourced recruiting.

Loophire's technology solution combines sophisticated algorithms that automate the initial match before giving each party the choice to pursue one another if the opportunity is right.

Silicon Prairie Startup, Loophire, Announces Seed Round to Disrupt the Recruitment Industry. From left to right, CTO Biagio Arroba, CEO Chris Jones, Operations Manager Maureen Jackson, and CMO Autumn Knudtson.

For employers, Loophire goes beyond resumes to provide candidate assessments for skills, culture, and long-term fit, preliminary screening interviews, and customized services at performance-based pricing. For job applicants, Loophire provides career coaching, timeline and career growth transparency, and regular communication throughout the hiring process. The result is a high-touch, curated experience for both companies and candidates.

As the economy awakens from 2020, job vacancies have skyrocketed to higher than pre-pandemic levels. Worker confidence, however, has not rebounded as well. Loophire addresses that critical gap in the hiring process -- applicant experience. With more than two-thirds of job applicants reporting they have been turned off by a bad interview experience, companies cannot afford to be disengaged or unresponsive in a competitive jobs market. Loophire increases the probability of hire by 65% from "Introduction" to "Accepted Offer" through their streamlined approach. Because they deliver results at a fraction of the traditional cost, even smaller businesses and the qualified candidates they hire can access a superior hiring experience.

Loophire is currently in an open round of Seed Funding. Angels of Nebraska introduced the company to the first investor in this round, U.S. Property led by Monte Froehlich.

"I've been impressed with Chris Jones and the team he's assembled to tackle this incredibly crucial challenge of sourcing talent within the hiring industry," said Froehlich. "If Loophire makes even just a dent in the issue, they will be saving companies countless hours and dollars."

"Monte's funding support and confidence further justify the solutions we are creating at Loophire and our mission to eliminate many of the inefficiencies associated with the hiring process," says Chris Jones, Founder/CEO at Loophire.

The investment will serve to enhance the backend of their software and to expand the Loophire team in key areas to allow the company to scale both users and services. Since launching in February 2021 with pre-seed support from Omaha entrepreneur, James Manske, Loophire has quickly shown traction by securing national and local company contracts, attracting an impressive candidate pool, and facilitating more than 50 successful hires while steadily growing monthly revenues.

About Loophire

Loophire was founded in 2019 by Chris Jones, a former recruiter and staffing agency owner with over 3,000 candidate placements. The idea for Loophire is attributed to decades of feedback from the hiring and hunting clients in those roles. Loophire uses sophisticated automation technology and high-touch services to elevate the hiring process for companies and candidates alike.

Visit loophire.com to learn more.

Press Contact:

Autumn Knudtson

CMO, LOOPHIRE

[email protected]

402.401.7559 x 3

Related Images

loophire-executive-team.jpg

Loophire Executive Team

Silicon Prairie Startup, Loophire, Announces Seed Round to Disrupt the Recruitment Industry. From left to right, CTO Biagio Arroba, CEO Chris Jones, Operations Manager Maureen Jackson, and CMO Autumn Knudtson.

SOURCE Loophire