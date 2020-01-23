Silicon Slopes Serves Partners with BrainStorm and JustServe to Pack 1 Million Meals for the Utah Food Bank

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Silicon Slopes Serves , the philanthropic arm of Silicon Slopes committed to rallying Utah's startup and tech community to make a difference, announced the goal of packing 1 million meals for the Utah Food Bank at the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit on January 30 and 31. Made possible by the partnerships with Silicon Slopes, BrainStorm, Inc., and JustServe, along with generous donations from participating Silicon Slopes community members and Latter-day Saint Charities, the meals will aim to help feed the 374,000 Utahns currently facing hunger.

"With one in seven Utah children unsure of where their next meal is coming from, hunger is a major issue for many across the state," said Ginette Bott, president and CEO of the Utah Food Bank. "We're excited to be working with Silicon Slopes Serves to be able to help address the needs of our local community."

Some of the leading Silicon Slopes companies and community members are coming together in support of the initiative. The event is made possible by donations from: Kristin and Jeremy Andrus, BrainStorm, Domo, Four Foods Group (Mo' Bettahs, Swig and R&R BBQ), Health Catalyst, Lendio, LHM Group, MX, SaltStack, Monica and Aaron Skonnard, Lisa and Karl Sun, Qualtrics and additional support from Latter-day Saint Charities.

"It's heartwarming to see leaders in the Silicon Slopes community come together to support such a worthwhile goal," said Karen Peterson, BrainStorm CMO and chair of the Silicon Slopes Serves committee. "It's a testament to the spirit that permeates throughout the technology community in Utah."

To join Silicon Slopes Serves in providing 1 million meals for hungry children at the 2020 Silicon Slopes Tech Summit, volunteers can sign up at JustServe.org .

About Silicon Slopes Serves

As part of Silicon Slopes' mission to learn, connect, and serve, Silicon Slopes Serves is committed to rallying Utah's startup and tech community to make a difference. Silicon Slopes empowers and serves the community in hopes of creating a better world for everyone. www.slopesserves.com

About BrainStorm

BrainStorm is one of Utah's fastest-growing SaaS companies, has provided learning and change management solutions for thousands of companies worldwide. BrainStorm's intelligent learning platform is helping all users harness the power of their technology and change the way they work. For more information, please visit www.brainstorminc.com .

About JustServe

JustServe.org is a website where the volunteer needs of organizations may be posted and volunteers may search for places to serve in the community, providing opportunities to help those in need and enhance the quality of life in the community.

