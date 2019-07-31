Silicon Technologies Awarded Contract with the United States Government for Next Generation Radiation Hardened Electronics Intellectual-Property (IP)

SALT LAKE CITY, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Technologies Inc (STI) today announced winning a two-year contract with the Government to develop Radiation Hardened by Design (RHBD), Process Portable, Mixed Signal Design IP. The primary objective of this agreement is to further the radiation-hardened electronics available to the Government. This agreement is for prototype radiation-hardened electronic demonstrations for innovative solutions for electronic components to support strategic and space missions.

This program will build on top of ADONIS, STI's innovative and market leading mixed-signal library and design IP. During the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Circuit Realization at Faster Timescale (CRAFT) program, ADONIS demonstrated an order of magnitude improvement in design productivity for both new designs as well as design migration. ADONIS Correct-by-Architecture (CBA) is the most productive mixed-signal design flow in the industry today because of the structure and optimization between the design process and library cells. The structure and built in know-how in the CBA libraries form the foundation that can be extended with application specific tailoring, in this case, radiation hardness by design. "ADONIS is the fastest way to converge on mixed-signal design. We are excited to extend ADONIS in support of critical government systems", said Tom Wolf, president and CEO, Silicon Technologies Inc.

The unique ADONIS library cells and design environment are easy to use and enable the designer to focus on first-order mixed-signal design issues rather than layout iteration. STI offers the ADONIS suite of general-purpose libraries and design IP across the planar nodes from 250nm to 22nm and down to 7nm in FinFET. This program will implement RHBD libraries in planar and FinFET geometry and demonstrate radiation hardness, order of magnitude improvement in design productivity, and the ability to rapidly migrate designs between the process geometries.

ABOUT STI

STI offers semiconductor IP, design software, and silicon realization services for customers requiring high-precision and high-performance mixed-signal IP tailored for SoC applications. The company has a strong track record in delivering high performance and power-efficient IP and has consistently achieved first time success with multiple designs on leading edge processes. For more information, visit http://www.silicontechnologiesinc.com

