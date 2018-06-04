Silicon Valley Bank Expands in Portland

"Oregon's technology sector is dynamic and growing, its wine is world-class and the Pacific Northwest is a great place to live for our employees," said Bruce Helberg, Senior Market Manager of the West region at Silicon Valley Bank. "Our expansion is a reflection of these trends. We're thrilled to welcome Jane to the Portland team. She brings experience from repeat roles as an SVB client at various tech companies, has raised debt and equity, and understands board room dynamics at VC-backed companies. She truly understands the lives and needs of the founders and CEOs we serve."

Silicon Valley Bank helps address the unique needs of entrepreneurs, innovative companies and their investors in technology and life science sectors, and the company runs a wine practice that works with premium wineries in California, Oregon and Washington. With more than $50 billion in assets and more than 2,500 employees globally, SVB strives to improve the probability of its clients' success.

Jane Ullman has more than 20 years of experience as a finance and operations executive for high-growth organizations including Rulespace, Shiftwise and The Clymb. She has also actively supported the growth of the Oregon technology community through her consulting business, Grow Partners. Jane earned an MBA at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Silicon Valley Bank has been in Oregon since 1992, working with hundreds of local startups such as Lytics and Mirador. Today, SVB's Oregon office is located in Portland's Old Town neighborhood and serves the local technology and wine sectors.

In an effort to support Oregon and Washington's growing wine sector, Market Manager Nick Wolfe and his team, including Garrett Hoemmen, relocated to Portland from Napa County to focus exclusively on the Pacific Northwest. SVB's wine division has served local wineries, including Ken Wright Cellars and Doubleback Winery, for more than 20 years.

