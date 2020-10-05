Silicon Valley Bank Kicks Off 10th Annual Tech Gives Back Offering a Week of Virtual Community Service

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) , the bank of the world's most innovative companies and their investors, today announced the start of the 10th annual Tech Gives Back event taking place October 5-9, 2020. Tech Gives Back is an international, interactive event that brings together SVB employees, clients and partners in the innovation ecosystem to positively contribute to their communities. This year the event is virtual and features volunteer and fundraising opportunities with 31 nonprofits around the world focused on shelter, food security and social equity.

"SVB is proud to continue the tradition of Tech Gives Back and provide numerous opportunities for our employees, clients and partners to volunteer and fundraise virtually in a year it when it is especially important," said Greg Becker, CEO of Silicon Valley Bank. "Working together, we hope to be able to pull off the most meaningful Tech Gives Back yet."

Tech Gives Back was founded by not-for-profit Tech Underwriting the Greater Good (TUGG) in Boston 10 years ago, and Silicon Valley Bank has since expanded the event to reach nonprofits, companies and individuals across the US, UK, Canada and Asia. Working with TUGG and RaisedBy.Us, SVB in 2020 has turned the popular in-person and hands-on event into a virtual week of giving back for SVB employees, clients, partners, investors and the greater innovation economy.

"Tech Gives Back is an annual event our employees look forward to each year and is a meaningful opportunity for them to collaborate and contribute to the greater good," said Tiffany Francis, Chief People Officer at Magnite. "In a year where many are feeling disconnected and alone, we're delighted to serve as Tech Gives Back's corporate sponsor and help provide opportunities for the tech industry to come together and better our local communities."

Volunteers will engage in a variety of activities, including writing thank you notes to healthcare workers, filming themselves reading aloud for literacy program Reach Out & Read, coaching students and entrepreneurs participating in virtual business pitch competitions with SuitUp and Black Connect, participating in mock interviews with Year Up and Upwardly Global to help emerging talent and foreign-born professionals sharpen their interview skills, and many more.

In addition, the Tech Gives Back Fit & Fundraise Challenge is a virtual fitness challenge in which participants can log their active steps and minutes and unlock donation milestones that will raise funds for select nonprofit organizations. SVB is committing $430,000 in donations to the participating nonprofits including Meals on Wheels, American Red Cross, City Year, Hunger Free America, Special Olympics, Year Up and many others. The full list of service projects and nonprofit partners can be viewed at events.svb.com/svbtechgivesbackvirtual2020.

Since March 2020, SVB has donated $5.5 million to COVID-19 charitable relief initiatives across the nine countries and 15 US states where the bank operates. This includes corporate contributions to global, national and regional charities, direct community-based giving and 3:1 matching for employees' donations to relevant causes. Learn more about SVB's community efforts in its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report.

Tech Gives Back 2020 is sponsored by Magnite. For more details and to get involved in Tech Gives Back, visit events.svb.com/svbtechgivesbackvirtual2020. Follow the conversation on social media by searching #TechGivesBack.

