Silicon Valley Boomer Venture Summit Announces AARP Services, Inc. CMO Charlotte Yeh as Keynote and Adds Pitch Competition Around Product to Aid Caregivers to Lineup June 20 & 21, 2018

BERKELEY, Calif., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's 15th Annual Silicon Valley Boomer Venture Summit and Business Plan Competition on June 20th and 21st at the Claremont Club and Spa, Berkeley, California features the annual Business Plan Competition where emerging companies pitch their ideas to a diverse panel of judges for feedback, funding and a $10,000 prize. The Summit includes angel investors, early stage and growth stage firms, and distribution partners all focused on investment in the longevity economy. Judges for the Business Plan Competition include Jill Ford, Principle, Venture Capitalist, Toyota Al Ventures; John Hopper, Chief Investment Officer, Ziegler Link-Age Longevity Fund, LP; Scott Smith, Founder & Partner, Managing Director, Viant Group; Katy Fike, Ph.D., Partner, Generator Ventures; and Allison Sekuler, Vice President, Baycrest Health Sciences. Details on the Competition are HERE.

Additionally, Charlotte Yeh, M.D, Chief Medical Officer of AARP Services, Inc., will keynote the Summit with an aspirational look at life after 50, including a conversation on "The Voice of the Consumer" featuring Dr. Yeh with Sherwin Sheik, CareLinx; Ted Fischer, Ageless Innovation; Dan Trigub, Lyft; and Bill Yates, GreatCall.

New to the Summit this year is a second competition whereby companies present ideas for a product focused on providing peace of mind to family caregivers through the use of VR, AI and other disruptive technologies are invited to apply to pitch. The winner of this completion will be chosen by individuals 50 plus attending the Summit. The winning team will go on to the AARP Innovation Hatchery Pitch Event in Washington, DC, in October of 2018. Find the details for this competition HERE.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Yeh as well as AARP's Innovation Lab Pitch, to the Boomer Venture Summit event," said Mary Furlong, Executive Producer. "We've hosted a venture-judged competition for 15 years, and adding a competition focused on family caregiving that is judged by the 50 plus consumer adds an important new layer to our event."

Sponsors include:

Platinum Sponsors: AARP, UnitedHealthcare, The Business of Aging, Susan Davis International

Gold Sponsors: Joy for All, CDW, GreatCall, CareLinx, Same Day Security, Charles Schwab

Silver Sponsors: It's Never 2 Late, LivPact, The Gerontological Society of America, Posit Science, Ziegler Link•age Longevity Fund, Rhoda Goldman Plaza, TripleTree, Baycrest, Masterpiece Living, Comfort Keepers/Sodexo, SilverRide, LifePod, Seniors Blue Book, Intuition Robotics.

Bronze Sponsors: BlueStar Honorcare

Other sponsors: Flare Capital, WeManage, Caring.com

Mary Furlong and Associates is Founder and Executive Producer of the event; Lori Bitter/The Business of Aging, is Co-Producer; and Susan Davis, Susan Davis International, is Event Producer.

About Mary Furlong & Associates/ Mary Furlong

Founded in 2003, Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) is a strategy, business development, marketing, and public relations strategic communications firm headquartered in San Francisco. Previously, Mary founded SeniorNet in l986, ThirdAge Media in l996. She won the ASA Leadership Award, was profiled as one of Fortune Small Business Top 25, and Time Digital Top 50. In 2011, Mary received an award as one of the top 100 Women of Influence by the Silicon Valley Business Journal and is also the author of "Turning Silver into Gold: How to Profit in the New Boomer Marketplace. For the past 15 years, Mary has produced the industry-leading What's Next Boomer Business Summit and the Silicon Valley Boomer Venture Summit. She has appeared on NBC, CBS, and NPR and is an advisor to the Ziegler Link•age Longevity Fund, LP.

About Lori Bitter/The Business of Aging

Lori K. Bitter provides strategic consulting, research and development for companies seeking to engage with mature consumers at her consultancy The Business of Aging. Her current research, Hacking Longevity, was funded in part by AARP, GreatCall, Wells Fargo Advisors and Proctor & Gamble Innovations. She is a 2017 Influencer in Aging, named by Next Avenue and author of The Grandparent Economy. She was president of J. Walter Thompson's Boomer division, JWT BOOM, the nation's leading mature market advertising and marketing company and led that firm's annual Boomer marketing event for five years. www.thebusinessofaging.com

About SDI

SDI is a global strategic communications and public affairs firm based in Washington, D.C. For over 35 years the agency has provided advice and counsel to U.S. and foreign government agencies, multinationals, leading institutions, as well as business and government executives, and has created and delivered award-winning stakeholder campaigns. SDI's Special Events Team has been consistently recognized with the top awards in the industry and has co-produced five Silicon Valley Boomer Venture Summits with Mary Furlong. www.susandavis.com

