Silicon Valley Boomer Venture Summit Connects Venture Capitalists and Angels with Entrepreneurs and Start-ups, June 20 & 21, 2018

BERKELEY, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th Annual Silicon Valley Boomer Venture Summit and Business Plan Competition will take place on June 20th and 21st at the Claremont Club and Spa, Berkeley, California. The Summit draws a global base addressing the needs facing older consumers, and pairs investors with entrepreneurs to bring products and services to market. This year's theme is "Investment, Impact, and Opportunity in the Longevity Marketplace" and includes investor opportunities, marketing sessions, research reports, and networking.

Boomer Venture

The 2018 Summit features the Business Plan Competition where emerging companies pitch their ideas to a diverse panel of judges for feedback, funding and for one, a $10,000 prize. The event includes angel investors, early stage and growth stage firms, and distribution partners all focused on investment in the longevity economy. This includes: Jill Ford, Toyota AI Ventures: John Hopper, Ziegler Link Age Longevity Fund; Natalie McNamee, Tarnagula Ventures; Scott Smith, Viant Capital; Michael Carroll, TripleTree; and others.

Business plans will be accepted through 5pm ET on June 1st. Notable winners and finalists have included: Bikanta Corporation; Vynca; Noctrix Health; PetPlan; and PuraCath.

"I started the Silicon Valley Summit to bring together investors, angels, industry experts, entrepreneurs and start-up companies to learn about the longevity markets, "says Mary Furlong, CEO and President of Mary Furlong & Associates and Executive Producer of the Summit. "After 15 years, I am proud to say that this conference is not only the longest running event to focus on investing in this market, but is the event where key strategic and marketing partnerships are forged."

Sponsors include:

Platinum Sponsors: AARP, UnitedHealthcare, The Business of Aging, SDI

Gold Sponsors: GreatCall, CDW, GSA, CareLinx , Same Day Security, Hasbro

Silver Sponsors: Posit Science, Ziegler LinkAge, It's Never Too Late, TripleTree, BayCrest, Masterpiece Living, LivPact

To register visit www.boomerventuresummit.com, follow us on Facebook, @SiliconBoomer, #SVBoomer.

Mary Furlong and Associates is Founder and Executive Producer of the event; Lori Bitter/The Business of Aging, is Co-Producer; and Susan Davis, Susan Davis International, is Event Producer.

­­­­­­­­­­About Mary Furlong & Associates/ Mary Furlong

Founded in 2003, Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) is a strategy, business development, marketing, and public relations strategic communications firm headquartered in San Francisco. Previously, Mary founded SeniorNet in l986, ThirdAge Media in l996. She won the ASA Leadership Award, was profiled as one of Fortune Small Business Top 25, and Time Digital Top 50. In 2011, Mary received an award as one of the top 100 Women of Influence by the Silicon Valley Business Journal and is also the author of "Turning Silver into Gold: How to Profit in the New Boomer Marketplace. For the past 15 years, Mary has produced the industry-leading What's Next Boomer Business Summit and the Silicon Valley Boomer Venture Summit. She has appeared on NBC, CBS, and NPR and is an advisor to the Ziegler Link•age Longevity Fund, LP.

About Lori Bitter/The Business of Aging

Lori K. Bitter provides strategic consulting, research and development for companies seeking to engage with mature consumers at her consultancy The Business of Aging. Her current research, Hacking Longevity, was funded in part by AARP, GreatCall, Wells Fargo Advisors and Proctor & Gamble Innovations. She is a 2017 Influencer in Aging, named by Next Avenue and author of The Grandparent Economy. She was president of J. Walter Thompson's Boomer division, JWT BOOM, the nation's leading mature market advertising and marketing company and led that firm's annual Boomer marketing event for five years. www.thebusinessofaging.com

About SDI

SDI is a global strategic communications and public affairs firm based in Washington, D.C. For over 35 years the agency has provided advice and counsel to U.S. and foreign government agencies, multinationals, leading institutions, as well as business and government executives, and has created and delivered award-winning stakeholder campaigns. SDI's Special Events Team has been consistently recognized with the top awards in the industry and has co-produced five Silicon Valley Boomer Venture Summits with Mary Furlong. www.susandavis.com

For Media Inquiries:

Lori Bitter, The Business of Aging

4156529884

194318@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-valley-boomer-venture-summit-connects-venture-capitalists-and-angels-with-entrepreneurs-and-start-ups-june-20--21-2018-300640025.html

SOURCE Mary Furlong and Associates

Related Links

http://www.maryfurlong.com

