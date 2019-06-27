Silicon Valley Companies Raise Money for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Silicon Valley & Monterey Bay Area Chapter hosted its 4th Annual Silicon Valley Kickball Classic presented by Silicon Valley Bank in Central Park, Fremont on June 13, 2019. Silicon Valley companies came out to compete for the title of Kickball Classic Champions and more importantly, to join the fight against cancer by contributing over $55,000.

The Silicon Valley Kickball Classic is a corporate kickball tournament where companies signup and play for honored heroes who are local blood cancer survivors. In addition to playing kickball, there are additional perks including a beer garden, DJ, and yard games all designed for a fun and engaging day. The Kickball Classic is a great opportunity for companies to engage in corporate social responsibility while also promoting teambuilding and strengthening relationships with co-workers outside of the office.

The Silicon Valley corporate community including Silicon Valley Bank, CBRE, SignalFire, Itron, Western Digital, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals all came out to support LLS and the fight against cancer. After a day of friendly competition, CBRE won the title of 2019 Silicon Valley Kickball Classic Champions and Jazz Pharmaceuticals won the We Got Robbed bracket. Returning as Presenting Sponsor was Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Through LLS's long-standing partnership with SVB, this event continues to encourage corporate giving and funding cures.

"We're honored to work with the incredible team at LLS and take part in this annual event. It is a great team building event for SignalFire but also brings the Silicon Valley corporate community together for a fun day of friendly (intense!) competition in support of a great cause. We're already training for next year!" said Mike Mangini, Managing Director & Head of Talent at SignalFire.

"We are honored to have a corporate community here in Silicon Valley that values employee engagement in charitable activities. Our annual Kickball Classic is the perfect way for companies to bring together groups of employees for a day of fun and spirited competition while supporting our mission of curing blood cancers," said Jeff Scanlan, Executive Director of the Silicon Valley & Monterey Bay Area Chapter of LLS.

LLS is the world's leading non-profit voluntary health organization dedicated to finding cures for blood cancers and ensuring that patients have access to lifesaving treatments. Through events like the Silicon Valley Kickball Classic, LLS has invested more than $1 billion in research to advance breakthrough therapies.

To learn more about the Silicon Valley Kickball Classic visit: http://bit.ly/llskickballclassic

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society ® (LLS) is the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org .

