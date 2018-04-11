Max brings over 20 years of senior leadership experience in information and communication technologies to the Company. He joined C3DNA from IBM Network Services, where as the global General Manager he spearheaded offerings based on software-defined infrastructure and services platform with Watson. Previously he held executive roles at AT&T and Cisco, spanning corporate strategy, business development and sales operations.

"Max understands the disruptive technologies reshaping the markets and the evolving needs of telecoms and enterprise customers, and he will ensure that C3DNA is well positioned for the cognitive era," said Kumar Malavalli, Chairman of the company and the Co-founder of Brocade. "Max's business acumen and impactful leadership experiences make him perfectly suited to lead C3DNA."

"The technologies developed by the talented team at C3DNA are truly transformational. My priorities are to perfect the use cases for cognitive cloud migration, deliver focused offerings in application networking, and develop a robust roadmap for the next wave of innovations," said Max Michaels.

About C3DNA Inc.

C3DNA seeks to mobilize global enterprises for a new era of cognitive computing and communications through distributed network architectures. Since 2012 the company has been pioneering breakthroughs in distributed computing, resilient networks and sentient clouds - the building blocks for autonomous application networks. The growing patent portfolio and use cases reflect its thought leadership and advanced capabilities in the rapidly converging information and communication industries.

For more information, visit www.C3DNA.com.

Media Contact

Giovanni Morana

Giovanni@C3DNA.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-valley-company-announces-ibm-general-manager-as-its-ceo-300627986.html

SOURCE C3DNA

Related Links

http://www.C3DNA.com

