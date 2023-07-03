Silicon Valley Executive Robin Daniels Joins LMS365 Management Team, Aiming for His Third Successful IPO

AARHUS, Denmark, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LMS365, the leading learning platform built into Microsoft 365 and Teams, has appointed Robin Daniels, as the company's new Chief Business and Product Officer as they target a near-future IPO. He joins with executive experience from Matterport, Salesforce, LinkedIn, Box, and WeWork, having assisted multiple IPOs.

Robin Daniels has joined LMS365 as Chief Business and Product Officer in a significant addition to the company's management team as they aim for a near-future IPO.

Robin Daniels. LMS365 Chief Business and Product Officer
Recognized as one of the top-tier operators globally, Robin's vast growth experience, including two successful IPOs, will play a significant role in driving LMS365's growth trajectory. His knowledge and expertise will be instrumental in taking the company to the next level, including new products, partnerships, and industries.

"It's always important to put together the best team, and Robin is part of the top-tier talent in the world. LMS365 does not have the ambition of being 'good' in Denmark, and neither does Robin. We want to be world-class, and Robin will help us become that as we work towards becoming a unicorn and an IPO," says Rasmus Holst, CEO of LMS365.

"The perfect size company"
As LMS365 looks to create an AI-first, category-defining learning platform, they need the best operational and visionary experience to realize their ambitions.

With decades of hyper-growth operational experience, Robin Daniels' visionary mindset will help LMS365 grow through bold innovation within AI, partnerships, and integrations.

"I thrive working with teams that have found product market fit but can use more energy, insight, and expertise to unlock new growth vectors. I joined Box and Matterport at the same size as LMS365 and scaled both to successful exits by finding new growth opportunities. For me, it's the perfect size company as I thrive in scaling, hiring, and executing towards a higher standard in order to create an epic company," Robin Daniels says.

Huge potential to unlock
With more than 1.5M users, LMS365 has seen impressive growth since 2018 as a solution used by leading companies around the world, including Pepsi, BDO and Hellmann. However, with more than 350M Microsoft 365 users worldwide, there is still huge untapped potential.

"I've always looked to work with the top companies in the world that strive to make a difference in the way we work and live, and where the best of the best want to work. Since moving from Silicon Valley, I've been looking for my next challenge and I couldn't be more excited about finding it in the amazing LMS365 team. They have a mission I can get behind and a team that is among the best of the best," Robin Daniels says.

About LMS365
At LMS365, we aim to empower organizations in the modern digital workplace through learning so that everyone can #LearnLikeYou. With millions of users in 60+ countries globally, LMS365 is the only cloud-based learning platform built into Microsoft 365. As a Microsoft Preferred Solution, our seamless integration with a host of modern workplace tools and partners, makes LMS365 more than just a platform for employee learning and training management; it becomes an all-in-one integrated learning solution for the digital age.

