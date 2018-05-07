Silicon Valley Health And Performance Summit To Unite Innovators Applying Technology To The Pursuit Of Optimal Human Performance

Date/TIme: June 1, 2018, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Sparta Science headquarters, 165A Constitution Drive, Menlo Park, CA 94025

Tickets: $50 - $125 available through Eventbrite

Speakers Include:

Major General (Ret.) Spider Marks: Former Commanding General, U.S. Army Intelligence Center. Current CEO, Global Linguist Solutions. Current CEO, InVisM

Fern Mandelbaum : Lecturer, Stanford Business School. Entrepreneur, coach, and investor

: Lecturer, Stanford Business School. Entrepreneur, coach, and investor Mark Stephenson : Director of Sport Science, NeuroSport Science Inc.

: Director of Sport Science, NeuroSport Science Inc. Andrea Hudy : Assistant Athletic Director for Sport Performance, Kansas University .

: Assistant Athletic Director for Sport Performance, . Zac Woodfin : Director of Strength & Conditioning, Kansas University

: Director of Strength & Conditioning, Josh Hagen : Director, Human Performance Innovation Center. Assistant Professor, Department of Neuroscience, West Virginia University , College of Medicine

: Director, Human Performance Innovation Center. Assistant Professor, Department of Neuroscience, , College of Medicine Dr. Tim McAdams : Clinical Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Stanford University School of Medicine. Team Physician, San Francisco 49ers

: Clinical Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, School of Medicine. Team Physician, 49ers David VanDyke : Assistant Athletics Director - Strength and Conditioning at Rutgers

: Assistant Athletics Director - Strength and Conditioning at Cheri Mah : Sleep and Performance Expert at UCSF Human Performance Center

: Sleep and Performance Expert at UCSF Human Performance Center Phil Wagner : CEO/Founder of Sparta Science

Participating Sponsors include: Ample Meal, BioSteel, Bulletproof, Dry Farms Wine, Exxentric, NeuFit, Phat Fudge

About The Silicon Valley Health and Performance Summit

The Silicon Valley Health and Performance Summit brings coaches, entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, academics and athletes of all levels together in the heart of Silicon Valley to discuss the role of technology in achieving optimal human performance. This day-long event is hosted annually by Sparta Science and includes hands-on demos, inspiring keynotes, interactive discussions of the latest research and opportunities for networking.

About Sparta Science

Sparta Science is a Silicon Valley company that applies data and technology to the pursuit of human resilience. The Sparta Software System provides a new way to objectively evaluate and compare athletes through technology and ensure every team member reaches their full athletic potential within an organization. Sparta's client roster includes individual athletes, US military programs and teams from all major professional and collegiate sports leagues, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Nationals, Colorado Rockies, San Jose Earthquakes, Ohio State University, Auburn, University of Kansas, University of Texas at Austin and more.

