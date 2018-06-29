Silicon Valley Investment Firm Buys Five-building Cincinnati Industrial Portfolio

SARATOGA, Calif., June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 21, 2018, Wilson Investment Properties, a Silicon Valley-based real estate investment firm, acquired an industrial portfolio of five properties spanning a total of 100,656 square feet in the Cincinnati, Ohio MSA, an economically expanding market.

Amazon recently added 210 acres as part of its future air cargo hub for Prime Air at the Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky International Airport and anticipates bringing 2,700 new jobs to the area.

An aerial look at Wilson Investment Properties' newly-acquired Cincinnati Industrial Portfolio. An aerial look at Wilson Investment Properties' newly-acquired Cincinnati Industrial Portfolio.

The strategic purchase was made through a syndication of individual investors, pooling capital to purchase a large commercial property that boasted 100% occupancy with strong diversified local tenants and immediate cash flow distributions.

The development is only 8 miles from downtown Cincinnati, 3 miles from the airport, and is of high quality brick and steel construction. This portfolio was acquired at a 9.1% cap rate in a 7.5% median cap rate market.

Wilson Investment Properties has been a leader in the Bay Area in offering high quality, commercial real estate investments, both in and out of state, to individual investors since 2003, including assisted living, industrial, office, retail service centers, land development, and multifamily.

"These offerings allow our investors, many of whom are in the technology field, to diversify their investments outside of stocks and Wall Street," said Tom K. Wilson, principal of Wilson Investment Properties. He added "Many of our clients love that they can invest in an institutional grade product for as little as $50,000 by utilizing the expertise of an experienced syndicator."

Wilson Investment Properties has a few final shares available at $50,000 each for accredited investors. Inquiries should be directed to info@tomwilsonproperties.com for this investment or to receive information for future investment opportunities.

Wilson Investment Properties is a leading syndicator of commercial & multifamily investment properties starting at $50,000/share. Its principal, Tom K. Wilson, is a 5 decade real estate investor veteran who has bought and sold over 4,000 units and over $450M of real estate across the country.

Tom is the host of Real Estate Radio POWER Investing on KDOW 1220 AM. Visit www.tomwilsonproperties.com to learn more. Wilson Investment Properties is also the sponsor of a leading real estate education forum in Northern California with monthly meetings in Silicon Valley (BACOMM.club).

Contact:

Tow Wilson

408-867-1867

197882@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-valley-investment-firm-buys-five-building-cincinnati-industrial-portfolio-300674435.html

SOURCE Wilson Investment Properties