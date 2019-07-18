Silicon Valley IoT Pioneer, Derek Proudian, Joins Smarter Building Technologies Alliance Board of Directors

Derek Proudian started his career working alongside the creators of the ARPANET (the first version of the Internet) and as an R&D manager at HP Labs, leading work in Artificial Intelligence in the 1980s. In the 1990s, Mr. Proudian joined the venture capital firm MDV as a General Partner focused on internet investing and was part of a team that turned $200 million of investment into $3.5 billion in returns for limited partners.

As a Silicon Valley veteran, Mr. Proudian has served as CEO of six venture-capital-backed companies, including Elon Musk's first company Zip2 he which sold to Compaq for $300 million in 1999. Recent high-profile success stories where Derek was involved as a board member or CEO include:

mSpot which sold to Samsung in 2012 for $50 million

Daintree Networks which sold to General Electric in 2016 for $100 million

SquareTrade which sold to Allstate in January 2017 for $1.4 billion

for Newtrax Technologies which sold to Sandvik in June 2019 for $70 million

"Derek's support and strategic guidance have already made a remarkable difference to SBT. With his years of experience in the business of technology, he ensures we never lose sight of our core strategic mission. SBT has the vision to become a major technology firm in energy-efficient IoT, Software as a Service, and cloud computing, and Derek's hands-on approach is giving us the edge we need to succeed," said Benjamin Buchanan, CEO of SBT Alliance.

"I've been fortunate to have worked in some very successful technology companies with an array of impressive entrepreneurs as I have tracked the evolution of the internet from a DoD and corporate tool to the explosion of the consumer and mobile internet. More recently my focus has been on the dramatic adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, an area where SBT has an outsized opportunity to solve the genuine problems facing customers deploying this game-changing technology in commercial settings," said Mr. Proudian.

To learn more about SBT Alliance, click here.

Kevin Martin

Smarter Building Technologies Alliance, Inc.

1-800-832-2943 Ext. 704

kmartin@sbt-alliance.com

SOURCE Smarter Building Technologies Alliance, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.SmarterBuildingTechnologies.com

