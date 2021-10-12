Silicon Valley Leaders Join Forces For Alzheimer's Association Part The Cloud Gala

In 2012, philanthropist Michaela "Mikey" Hoag founded Part the Cloud, after she watched both of her parents live with, and die from, Alzheimer's. Having first-hand knowledge of the challenges of being a caregiver, Hoag made it her mission to end Alzheimer's so that future generations would not have to feel the disease's impact the way she and her siblings did.

"Alzheimer's knows no bounds – it is a disease that touches everyone, no matter your race, religion, gender or socioeconomic situation," said Hoag. "Our goal is to educate, fundraise and to accelerate critically needed Alzheimer's disease research. I'm grateful to the philanthropists and advocates alike who come together through the Part the Cloud Gala to work toward ending this disease."

This year's event is particularly special as it comes on the heels of the Part the Cloud and Bill Gates partnership, through which Part the Cloud doubled its Alzheimer's disease clinical research investment from $30 million to over $60 million in one year. This funding allows the Alzheimer's Association to propel high-risk, high-reward research aimed at uncovering underlying brain cell changes, timely diagnosis and new treatments for Alzheimer's and all other dementia.

Part the Cloud has grown from a local Bay Area event into a global movement, awarding 59 clinical trials across the globe, and these projects have gone on to receive $940 million in additional funding from other sources.

"Part the Cloud is a special event and is near and dear to all of us who have been involved," said Hoag. "Our first year, music icon Tony Bennett performed, and now – almost 10 years later – we are watching him live with Alzheimer's, and hearing from his family as they navigate this disease. It really hits home. We have seen the impact this funding has, and we are grateful to all those who give in an effort to make change."

Today, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease. By 2050, that number is expected to balloon to nearly 13 million unless effective methods of treatment and prevention are developed. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends serve as caregivers.

For more information on Part the Cloud and its impact, visit alz.org/PartTheCloud .

About the Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

