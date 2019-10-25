Silicon Valley Presents Corporation Innovation Award 2019: Energie Steiermark Best Group in Sector Worldwide

SUNNYVALE, California and GRAZ, Austria, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, the world's biggest platform for startups, recognised the most advanced energy companies from around the world at a glamourous gala in Silicon Valley. And the Corporate Innovation Award 2019 for the company with the most outstanding innovation went to Graz‑based Energie Steiermark.

Other prizewinners included Tokyo Gas, Exxon Mobil and Siemens. The jury took into account current market development projects, collaboration with startups and the number of ongoing pilot projects.

"This prestigious award is a stunning affirmation of our innovation strategy," said Christian Purrer and Martin Graf, Board Members at Energie Steiermark. "Our collaboration with entrepreneurs from all over the world has opened doors to new projects and technologies for us, and we are moving as fast as possible on them in relation to renewable energy and sustainability. This has given us an edge over the market that we expect to deliver positive development for the business."

The prize was awarded by Wade Bitaraf (Head of Energy and Sustainability at Plug and Play) and accepted by Thomas Wiedner (Head of Innovation at Energie Steiermark).

Plug and Play brings over 160 young companies a year onto the launch pad in a total of 22 locations on all continents and to date has invested over 6 billion US dollars with 300 capital partners in founder projects. It has discovered, developed and financed a total of around 2,000 business ideas – including Dropbox and Paypal. Its new focus now is energy.

Energie Steiermark (Head Office: Graz, sites in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Germany) focusses on sustainability and renewable energy. The Group's 1,800 staff generated turnover of 1.26 billion Euro in 2018 and served around 600,000 customers.

