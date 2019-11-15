Silicon Valley Rocks! Returns to the Stage on December 3rd in Support of the American Diabetes Association®

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley Rocks!, the first musical fundraiser to feature bands with members from the tech community, will be taking place on Tuesday, December 3rd in support of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) at Club Fox in Redwood City. Diabetes affects more than 30 million American adults, and bending the curve on this epidemic is near and dear to the hearts of several members of the participating bands. Tickets are available for purchase at bit.ly/35GOkJJ.

Coverflow band members represent companies like Lyft, Cisco, Ripple, Mayfield Fund, FundBox, ANX, and gaming company Super Evil Megacorp Silicon Valley Rocks! in support of the American Diabetes Association

Renee Richardson, former radio host of KFOG and associate director at Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation, will emcee the event. This year's lineup includes:

Coverflow (Mayfield, Lyft, Fundbox)

(Mayfield, Lyft, Fundbox) Feedbomb (Stripe, Lyra, Facebook)

(Stripe, Lyra, Facebook) Dream Spirit (Marcy Venture Partners, Salesforce)

(Marcy Venture Partners, Salesforce) Breaking Lights (Trulia, twoXAR)

(Trulia, twoXAR) Violin Tendencies (JP Morgan Chase, Silicon Valley Rocks!, Ubisoft)

(JP Morgan Chase, Silicon Valley Rocks!, Ubisoft) Jupiter Noise (Womply)

(Womply) Peter Chung (with Coverflow, Feedbomb)

"I was thrilled to learn that the ADA was selected as the beneficiary for this year's Silicon Valley Rocks!" said Alan Kissick, Executive Director of the American Diabetes Association for Northern California. "This event has a great history and strong connections in Silicon Valley. We are excited to collaborate with an organization that aims to raise vital funds, in a fun way, to help bend the curve on diabetes and help people living with diabetes thrive through education, advocacy and research efforts."

Event Details:

Silicon Valley Rocks!

Club Fox, 2209 Broadway Street, Redwood City, CA 94063

December 3rd, 2019

Doors at 6:00 pm, show from 7:00–11:00 pm

Get tickets at bit.ly/35GOkJJ

About Silicon Valley Rocks!

Silicon Valley Rocks! was founded in 2008 by Alison Murdock, a technology executive, non-profit board member and musician. The event was created as a fundraiser for music education with the intent of bringing musically inclined technology professionals together to perform. Over the years, the event has featured musicians such as Tim Chang and Randi Zuckerberg and players from Facebook, Lyft, Dropbox, Apple, Pandora, and Google. After a five-year hiatus when Murdock put the event on pause to focus on a startup, Silicon Valley Rocks! is back with the support of donors like Black Box Storage Lockers, Soundbrenner, Blue Bear School of Music, and more. Learn more at svrocks.com.

About the American Diabetes Association

Every day more than 4,000 people are newly diagnosed with diabetes in America. Nearly 115 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes and are striving to manage their lives while living with the disease. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For nearly 80 years the ADA has been driving discovery and research to treat, manage and prevent diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

