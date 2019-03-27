Silicon Valley Stars to Headline WomenCorporateDirectors Summit in May

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Silicon Valley CEOs are on the agenda to share insights on what's ahead in innovation and investment at the WomenCorporateDirectors (WCD) Global Institute this May. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) President and CEO Antonio Neri, CEO and co-founder of 23andMe Anne Wojcicki, founding partner and co-CEO of private equity giant TPG Jim Coulter, and other leaders will be headlining WCD's May 19-22 summit of 250 women directors, board chairs, and CEOs from top companies around the world. The Institute is being held at the HPE headquarters in San Jose.

WCD has 2,400 members in 80 chapters, making it the largest organization of women board members globally. With a focus on technology and innovation, the Global Institute will explore how boards can manage the impact of emerging technologies – where many governance best practices are still being written.

"Best practice can be a moving target when it comes to new products and services that break all the traditional rules around privacy and security, and have complicated jurisdictional and infrastructure requirements on top of that," says Susan C. Keating , CEO of WCD. "Our Institute gives directors an early look at what innovations lie ahead and how they can start to frame guidance around the highly charged issues that frequently come with brand-new technology and applications."

Top CEOs, investors, and innovators on agenda

Kicking off the Global Institute at HPE's soon-to-open headquarters, Antonio Neri will deliver the opening keynote. A 23-year veteran of HPE and the Hewlett-Packard Company, Neri is also a director at Anthem, Inc. Anne Wojcicki, co-founder of the direct-to-consumer personal genetics testing company 23andMe, will be interviewed on day two of the Institute; Wojcicki is a co-founder of the Breakthrough Prize, which recognizes outstanding contributions in life sciences, fundamental physics, and mathematics.

WCD will also feature a conversation with Jim Coulter, one of the most influential investors in Silicon Valley. With more than $103 billion assets under management, his firm TPG has been one of the leading equity investors in technology, internet, digital, and consumer-digital ventures such as Airbnb. Coulter is a director at J. Crew Group, Philz Coffee, and Rodan + Fields LLC.

Other directors and executives of companies in the tech space on the agenda include:

Maggie Wilderotter , Director, Ardent Health Services , Cadence Design Systems , Costco Wholesale Corporation , DocuSign , Hewlett Packard Enterprise , Lyft , and Tanium ; WCD Member

, Director, , , , , , , and ; WCD Member Liz Centoni , SVP and GM, Internet of Things, Cisco

, SVP and GM, Internet of Things, Nikhil Goel , Head of Product for Aviation, Uber

, Head of Product for Aviation, Julie Maples , Co-founder and General Partner, FYRFLY Ventures

, Co-founder and General Partner, Cheemin Bo-Linn , CEO and President of Peritus Partners Inc. ; Director, Sphere3d and Snomed International ; WCD Chapter Chair

, CEO and President of ; Director, and ; WCD Chapter Chair Kenny Vassigh , Chief Systems Architect, NASA Ames Research Center , Technology and Product Development Advisor and Mentor, Bay Angels

, Chief Systems Architect, , Technology and Product Development Advisor and Mentor, Nelda Connors , Director, Delphi Technologies, Enersys, Echo Global Logistics, and Boston Scientific Corp; WCD Member

More topics are being added to the WCD Global Institute agenda weekly and will be announced as they are added. The Institute's social media hashtag, #WCDSiliconValley , can be followed for updates on speakers, panels, special events, and more. The Institute is open only to WCD members and invited guests. The Visionary Awards Dinner, on the evening of May 20 at the Santa Clara Marriott, will recognize the 2019 WCD Visionary Award winners BMO Financial Group, Singtel, Hallmark Cards, and Penn Mutual Chairman and CEO Eileen McDonnell.

For media queries, please contact Suzanne Oaks Brownstein or Trang Mar of Temin and Company at 212-588-8788 or news@teminandco.com . The Global Institute is open only to WCD members and invited guests. Some sessions will be open to select media; for media interested in attending, please send email to Temin at address above.

About WomenCorporateDirectors Education and Development Foundation, Inc.

The WomenCorporateDirectors Education and Development Foundation, Inc. (WCD) is the only global membership organization and community of women corporate directors. A 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, WCD has 80 chapters around the world. The aggregate market capitalization of public companies on whose boards WCD members serve is over $8 trillion. In addition, WCD members serve on numerous boards of large private and family-run companies globally. For more information visit www.womencorporatedirectors.org or follow us on Twitter @WomenCorpDirs , #WCDboards, #WCDSiliconValley.

