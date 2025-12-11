Silicon Valley Unlocked TV Series Spotlights Silicon Valley on REAL Shows Network

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Shows Network (RSN), the national TV platform dedicated to elevating real estate and lifestyle storytelling, has added Silicon Valley Unlocked, a new locally hosted series in the San Francisco Bay Area, to its lineup. Hosted by local real estate leader Shelly Potvin and produced by RSN's Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning team, the show shines a spotlight on the people, places, and stories that define life across Silicon Valley and the greater Bay Area.

The series captures the spirit of Northern California by blending real estate, local culture, and community stories into a vibrant viewing experience. Each episode features Shelly Potvin highlighting notable neighborhoods, celebrating standout local businesses, and spotlighting the people whose stories reflect the region's entrepreneurial energy and diverse cultural identity.

Supported in part by Tamasi Ross Construction, the series also honors the companies and leaders who help shape the Bay Area's built environment. Principal Tracy Ross-Tamasi, whose longstanding connection to the region and commitment to quality craftsmanship have earned her deep respect within the community, brings a thoughtful local perspective to the show's mission of celebrating growth, design, and the character of Bay Area living.

As part of RSN's national network of locally branded shows, Silicon Valley Unlocked gives its host a full 30 minutes to build a recognizable, personality-driven brand while authentically representing the distinctive character of Silicon Valley and the surrounding area. The show provides local organizations, including nonprofits and philanthropic initiatives, along with entrepreneurs, innovators, and community influencers, a high-quality platform to share their stories through cinematic, lifestyle-driven segments.

Rooted in RSN's mission of positive media, the series focuses on authenticity, connection, and the everyday experiences that make communities stand out. It celebrates the people, places, and causes that shape Northern California, offering viewers inspiring stories alongside engaging, professionally produced entertainment that captures the heart of life in Silicon Valley.

About REAL Shows Network

REAL Shows Network (RSN) is a national TV network for top real estate professionals and influential local leaders, giving select hosts in each market the exclusive opportunity to lead a full 30-minute show showcasing their expertise, partners, and community. Created by an Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning production team, RSN delivers cinematic, lifestyle-driven storytelling and strategic media exposure that builds authority, deepens community connection, and elevates positive stories in each market. For more information, visit realshows.tv .

Media Contact:

Lori Axler, SVP of Marketing

REAL Shows Network / American Dream Media and Tech

[email protected]

Website: realshows.tv

SOURCE REAL Shows Network