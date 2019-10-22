Silicon Valley VC and Energy Executive Joins Beyond Limits in Key C-Suite Role

GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Limits, a rising advanced Artificial Intelligence software engineering company, announced that Meghan Sharp, Ph.D., former Managing Director of BP Ventures/Americas, has transitioned from a Beyond Limits investor and board member to become their new COO. In her new role, Sharp will assume responsibility for the company's business operations. The addition of an executive of Sharp's stature reinforces the optimistic outlook for Beyond Limits growth potential.

Meghan Sharp, Ph.D., former Managing Director of BP Ventures/Americas, has transitioned from a Beyond Limits investor and board member to become their new COO.

"It is a huge compliment when your investor becomes one of your key executives," says Beyond Limits CEO AJ Abdallat. "It says a lot about Beyond Limits to have a professional of Meghan's caliber joining our ranks. Her deep experience in energy and venture capital is invaluable as we mature from a start-up to a serious force in AI for industries around the globe. We are at a pivotal moment of growth and can greatly benefit from her expertise."

In 2017, Sharp facilitated BP Venture's exclusive series-B investment in Beyond Limits for $25 million and became a board member. Upon accepting the position as COO, her Beyond Limits board seat has been filled by BP's VP of Business Development, David Gilmour.

"For over 15 years my career has focused on helping start-ups and venture-backed companies grow and scale," says Sharp. "A good board member is an extension of the management team, and I've always enjoyed being an active board member of my portfolio companies. I particularly loved my role on the Beyond Limits board and my engagement with the company. So when I started talking about my next step, it was a very natural transition to join the Beyond Limits team."

As Managing Director of BP Ventures/Americas, Sharp focused on the transformation of BP's core businesses and looking for new opportunities in low carbon products, carbon management, power and storage, advanced mobility, and digital. During the last nine years, Sharp helped build BP's investment portfolio of over $600 million with investments into more than 50 companies. Earlier this year Sharp was featured in the number two spot on Global Corporate Venturing's 2019 Rising Stars Awards list. GCV profiles the top .5% of 20,000 researched applicants to recognize a list of 100 professionals for the Rising Stars Awards.

With years of experience driving the transition of energy to a lower carbon future while simultaneously meeting the challenge of today's energy demand, Sharp will play a fundamental role in supporting Beyond Limits' ambitions in the energy and renewables spheres. At the end of October Sharp will represent Beyond Limits as COO at the 2019 Arab Artificial Intelligence Summit in Amman, Jordan (AAIS) as a keynote speaker, focusing on how AI will play a crucial role in the future of energy renewables and sustainability.

"I see us involved in numerous sectors," says Sharp. "We want AI to be in renewables, healthcare, financial services, energy, agriculture and more - but what we really want to ensure is that AI is doing good for the planet and its people. This technology is a mighty tool, let's wield it to help solve our most important problems. AI for good."

ABOUT BEYOND LIMITS

Beyond Limits is a pioneering Artificial Intelligence engineering company creating advanced software solutions that go beyond conventional AI. Founded in 2014, Beyond Limits is transforming proven technologies from Caltech and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory into advanced AI solutions, hardened to industrial strength, and put to work for forward-looking companies on earth. Beyond Limits leverages this unparalleled innovation portfolio, along with proprietary cognitive technologies, to help companies solve tough, complex, mission-critical problems and transform their business. They apply a unique hybrid approach to AI, combining numeric AI techniques like machine learning with higher order symbolic AI and expert human knowledge to deliver intuitive cognitive reasoning and information. The result is faster, better decisions that reduce risk and increase revenue. For more information, please visit www.beyond.ai.

Media Contact:

Edward Yang

Firecracker PR

227741@email4pr.com

1-888-317-4687 ext. 702

SOURCE Beyond Limits