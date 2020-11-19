Silicon Valley Venture Capitalist Confidence Index™ Continues to Climb Higher in Q3 from All Time Low in Q1 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silicon Valley Venture Capitalist Confidence Index™ for the third quarter of 2020, based on a September 2020 survey of 31 San Francisco Bay Area venture capitalists, registered 3.39 on a 5-point scale (with 5 indicating high confidence and 1 indicating low confidence). This quarter's Index measurement continued to climb from a near 17-year low point of this quarterly research in Q1 of 2020.

This is the 67th consecutive quarterly survey and research report (since Q1 2004), providing unique quantitative and qualitative trend data and analysis on the confidence of Silicon Valley venture capitalists in the future high-growth entrepreneurial environment. Mark Cannice, professor of entrepreneurship and innovation with the University of San Francisco (USF) School of Management, authors the research study each quarter.

"The grip of the global pandemic that has brought immeasurable human suffering and economic turmoil has also sped up the adoption of technology, much of which has been developed and commercialized by Silicon Valley firms," stated Professor Cannice in the new report.

Examples of this were noted by Kurt Keilhacker of Elementum Ventures, who said, "While there are a lot of unknowns with the pandemic, it is increasingly clear new technology adoption has only accelerated." Similarly, Ho Nam of Altos Ventures stated, "COVID-19 is accelerating digital transformation of many industries. Many changes will be permanent."

Some venture capitalist respondents to the Q3 survey research were somewhat less optimistic, however. "The hens have come home to roost," stated Bob Ackerman of AllegisCyber. "The toxic combination of high costs and dysfunctional government are well on their way to killing the Golden Goose that once called Silicon Valley home." With a similar viewpoint, Tom Baruch of Baruch Future Ventures foresaw sentiment "…tipping to fear and uncertainty in overinflated general financial markets leading to trickle down to startups."

Dr. Cannice concluded the report by noting that, "While the on-going uncertainty of the pandemic and broader macro issues continued to weigh on confidence, evidence that the technologies being developed by VC-financed firms are helping mitigate some of the impact of the pandemic supported sentiment."

To view the report in its entirety, please contact Kellie Samson at [email protected].

