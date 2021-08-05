Silicon Valley Venture Capitalist Confidence Index™ Surges to 14-year High in Q2 2021

The Silicon Valley Venture Capitalist Confidence Index™ for Q2 2021 registered 4.16 on a 5-point scale. Tweet this

In the new report, Dr. Cannice indicated that, "The high level of capital flows into ventures and the public markets buoyed confidence among the responding venture capitalists." For example, Dag Syrrist of Vision Capital credited his confidence to the "Gargantuan amount of capital required to be deployed, coupled with the continued low interest environment and the expanded investment opportunities resulting from permanent changes in business process and work environment as the economy reopens." Cannice also noted that the innovation cycle has been shortened by the pandemic. "The pandemic accelerated the need for technology in almost every aspect of our lives. There's no turning back now," said Prashant Shah of Monta Vista Capital.

The Q2 2021 report does reflect the concerns of some venture capitalist respondents, however, with Bill Reichert of Pegasus Tech Ventures stating that, "Everyone knows we're in a bubble. Everyone knows this cannot go on forever. But no one seems to know how this will end, or when."

Taking into account the balance of venture capitalist commentary in the new survey along with industry trends, Dr. Cannice concluded the report by stating that, "Entrepreneurial spirit supported by a robust innovation ecosystem provide the path for a strong second half of 2021."

To view the report in its entirety, please contact Kellie Samson at [email protected].

About the University of San Francisco

The University of San Francisco is a private, Jesuit Catholic university that reflects the diversity, optimism, and opportunities of the city that surrounds it. USF offers more than 230 undergraduate, graduate, professional, and certificate programs in the arts and sciences, business, law, education, and nursing and health professions. At USF, each course is an intimate learning community in which top professors encourage students to turn learning into positive action, so the students graduate equipped to do well in the world — and inspired to change it for the better. For more information, visit usfca.edu.

About the USF School of Management

Founded in 1925, University of San Francisco's School of Management is on the forefront of educating the next generation of conscious, mindful business leaders. Each year those students join the over 40,000 School of Management alumni around the world to create ethical and innovative change in the private, public, and non-profit management sectors. The School is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

SOURCE University of San Francisco

Related Links

http://www.usfca.edu

