Silicon Valley's Good Samaritan Hospital selects Nest Collaborative to provide telehealth breastfeeding support for new parents

SAN JOSE, Calif. and FARMINGTON, Conn., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nest Collaborative, the nation's first and largest virtual lactation consultation platform, announced it is teaming up with Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, Calif., part of the national HCA Healthcare enterprise, to bring virtual breastfeeding support services to the Silicon Valley.

The partnership will augment lactation support services offered at Good Samaritan Hospital by providing telehealth access via mobile phone or desktop computer to Nest Collaborative's nationwide network of International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs), who are experts in human lactation.

The 473-bed acute care hospital is located in the heart of Silicon Valley with campuses in San Jose and Los Gatos. Good Samaritan Hospital is recognized as a leader in neurosciences, high-risk obstetrics, comprehensive cancer services, advanced cardiology, and innovative surgery techniques. Readers of Bay Area Parent magazine have chosen the hospital as the "Bay Area's Best Place to Have a Baby" for over 10 years.

Good Samaritan Hospital chose Nest Collaborative to give parents a convenient and easy way to connect with lactation consultants for breastfeeding education before giving birth and for support once they leave the hospital. The partnership will also provide critical support to families of premature babies who return home and want to breastfeed and/or provide breast milk while their baby is in the neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU).

"Families who give birth at Good Samaritan Hospital now have access to additional, evidence-based breastfeeding support both prenatally and when they leave the hospital to return home with their newborn," said Kelli Wray, DNP, APRN, Chief Nursing Officer of Good Samaritan Hospital. "Parents will be able to make same-day, telehealth appointments with Nest Collaborative's team of IBCLCs who can provide the expert guidance in the first days when breastfeeding can be the most challenging. They will also be a critical lifeline for parents of babies staying in our NICU."

Good Samaritan Hospital has a deep connection with generations of families in the Silicon Valley area and serves a culturally diverse population. Nest Collaborative's IBCLCs are available to families for virtual consultations, seven days a week and in multiple languages. Families with active insurance or Medicaid pay no co-pay or deductibles for the service and Nest Collaborative handles all insurance billing.

"We are thrilled to join Good Samaritan in providing the best possible support for new parents who give birth at the hospital," said Judith Nowlin, CEO of Nest Collaborative. "Breastfeeding has so many health benefits yet there are barriers that prevent many families from attempting and continuing to breastfeed. Our IBCLCs work with families to ensure they are informed about safe feeding options so they can make the best choice possible on their breastfeeding journey."

How To Get Support

Good Samaritan families wishing to book a same-day or future appointment with a Nest Collaborative IBCLC can call or text 888-598-1554 or 410-443-0022, or follow this link.

Nest Collaborative consultations for all Good Samaritan families include:

Unlimited 1-to-1 sessions

On-demand consults 7 days a week (including mornings, evenings & weekends)

No out-of-pocket costs with active insurance or Medicaid

No copay, no deductible

Appointments in multiple languages

Prenatal or postpartum appointments (or both)

About Nest Collaborative

Nest Collaborative, Farmington, CT, is the creator of the nation's first virtual lactation platform. The company's nationwide network of lactation consultants is available to families for same-day virtual consults, meaning more parents and their health providers have access to the help that creates successful breastfeeding journeys. Nest Collaborative was recognized by Verywell Family as the Best Online Lactation Consultant of 2021 and 2022, beating out competitors by offering insurance-covered appointments, same-day availability, and group sessions through their offering of Latch Lounge. For more information, visit: www.nestcollaborative.com.

About Good Samaritan Hospital

Good Samaritan Hospital, a 473-bed acute care hospital in the heart of Silicon Valley, has been delivering elite level care with compassion since 1965. Locations include the main campus in San Jose, California and the Mission Oaks campus, in Los Gatos, California. We also serve patients at our Breast Care Center in Los Gatos, California. Good Samaritan Hospital offers a comprehensive array of inpatient and outpatient services including Emergency, Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, Neurosciences, Women's and Children's Services including a level 3 NICU, and Medical/Surgical services. Good Samaritan's care team of dedicated medical professionals consists of more than 1900 employees and more than 650 active physicians. Good Samaritan is part of HCA Healthcare, the nation's leading provider of healthcare services, composed of 182 hospitals and 2,200 sites of care located in 20 states and the United Kingdom.

