Silicon Valley's Latest Fashion Brand - "Soul of Nomad" and Boxing Icon Gennadiy "GGG" Golovkin Announced a Collaboration for the Launch of the Limited-Edition Soul of GGG Lifestyle Collection

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed with purpose. A Silicon Valley's fashion brand, "Soul of Nomad," and boxing icon Gennadiy "GGG" Golovkin announced a collaboration for the launch of the limited-edition "Soul of GGG lifestyle collection." Purpose-driven fashion brand opening the series of collaborations with influential athletes, artists, and leaders to raise awareness to support youth-oriented programs in underfunded areas & regions.

Limited Collection: Soul of GGG Hoodie. Only 500 pieces released world-wide. Join the waitlist at www.soulofggg.com Genadyi Golovkin with Soul Of Nomad founder - Nazym Ashina Son and the team.

During a recent interview, Gennadiy Golovkin made these comments, "The key aspect of this project is the charity. I have known the Soul of Nomad for a long time and am excited to be part of initiatives to support youth athletic programs. I know how important any support in my sports career was, especially at the initial stage. Hence, I hope that these purpose-driven collaboration projects will gain more momentum & support."

The collection consists of the five essential elements of the modern nomad's wardrobe. It will reflect Gennadiy's vision of the brand's philosophy - The Journey Within - exploring a person's path and formation within themself. The first element of the collection will be an exclusive hoodie that relies on three main pillars of Gennadiy's mindset: persistence, agility & performance. Fans will have access to 500 pieces in the brand's signature color - NightRider Black, featuring wolfpack lining and a mini-book, signed personally by Gennadiy.

"We are honored to have Gennadiy transform his life journey into the Soul of GGG collection. It is an important milestone in the brand's vision to focus on purpose-driven fashion, keeping sustainability and the cause as our main experience drivers," said the founders of "Soul of Nomad" Nazym Ashina Son and Nargiza Mashuri. The world-renowned director Aisultan Seitov and the fashion industry veterans - Steven Rhee and Sabina Uskenova - are also part of the project. "Soul of GGG" will be produced in the USA and Italy and set to be available to Club Nomad members and fans through a series of exclusive drops on the brand's official website.

"Soul of Nomad" is a Silicon Valley-based ultra-premium fashion brand that offers a unique range of pret-a-porter collections and travel accessories for progressive men and women with a modern nomadic spirit.

Fans can stay informed about the important announcements of the drop dates and information by signing up on the waitlist and by subscribing to https://www.soulofggg.com

#soulofggg #gggboxing #soulofnomad

Media File Link

For complete information, visit: www.soulofnomad.com

Media Contact:

Soul of Nomad

Attn: Media Relations

3283 De La Cruz Blvd Suit A

Santa Clara, CA 95054

(415) 854-7177

[email protected]

Twitter @soulofnomad || Instagram @soul.of.nomad || Facebook @soulofnomad

SOURCE Soul of Nomad Inc.