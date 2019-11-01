Silicon Valley's Portfolia Named Finalist in Stevie Awards 2019 "Most Innovative Companies"

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portfolia, which designs investment funds for women to back the companies they want to see in the world, has been named a finalist in the 2019 Stevie Awards for Women in Business, Most Innovative Company of the Year (10 or fewer employees) category.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for disrupting the traditional model of venture capital," said Portfolia CEO and founder Trish Costello. "Fewer than one percent of accredited women have ever invested in a startup company, compared to 30 percent of their male colleagues. Women for the first time control the majority of wealth in this country, and we know that when they invest, they back highly innovative but overlooked entrepreneurs and add tremendous value. Our aim is to make it as easy and seamless as possible for women to exercise their financial power for both returns and impact."

Founded in 2014, Portfolia is ranked in the top quartile of all venture funds in the U.S. Costello was previously co-founder and CEO of the Kauffman Fellows Program, a global development program for venture capitalists.

Portfolia's pioneering funds include its FemTech Fund, the first and largest U.S. fund to invest solely in companies targeting women's health. Portfolia recently launched its eighth fund, the Rising America Fund, focussed on opportunities in the African-American, Latinx and LGBTQ communities and led entirely by African-American and Latina women lead investors.

Costello was recently named one of the Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Business by Entrepreneur.

The Stevie Awards will be presented on Friday evening, November 15, 2019, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City and broadcast live on the Stevie Awards website, https://stevieawards.com/women . The Stevie Awards honor truly outstanding women entrepreneurs and female executives and the businesses and organizations they own or lead. Complete details can be found on https://stevieawards.com/women

About Portfolia

Portfolia designs investment funds for women to back innovative companies for returns and impact. Offering the engaging experience of individual or angel investing with the professional management and diversification of a venture capital fund, Portfolia focuses on opportunities in high-growth segments that are routinely undervalued or poorly understood by traditional venture capital. Portfolia adds value to these companies through the collective expertise and buying power of its network.

Portfolia's eight venture funds have made 36 investments in 29 companies and have had two significant exits since the initial fund founding in December 2015.* Portfolia is ranked in the top quartile of all venture funds in the U.S.

*The performance of such investments in Portfolia's existing network is not a guarantee of the performance of any future investments by the Fund.

