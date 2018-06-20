Silicon Valley's Tech Company Smart IT Concepts Launched Its New Website To Offer Affordable Developers For SmartPhone Application, Web & Software Development In San Francisco & California

The cost of an app development can reach up to a figure of over $100,000. Even though, it's affordable for larger companies to invest in such high-budget apps, the smaller companies, entrepreneurs, and individuals always lack funding to hire developers for high-end apps, websites, and software in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, and California. After helping many corporate companies like www.crownlimorentals.com, the wine tour transportation giants in Napa, Ca., and building a website for upcoming travel dating apps, www.journalong.com, Smart IT Concepts' goal is to extend its services to others at affordable rates. "Our goal is to provide companies and individuals with quality UC Berkeley, Tel Aviv University, and other elite university graduate application and software developers at affordable rates," said Moe Kakar, CEO of Smart IT Concepts. Kakar further added, "We have worked hard to establish a team of developers that can develop iPhone and Android apps in Swift and Java respectively. With a team of developers in Silicon Valley that collaborate with our sub-offices in Israel and India, we can give our clients the best brains at an affordable cost."

Ruben, one of the technological heads of Smart IT Concepts said that "Not only do our programmers develop SmartPhone apps in native configurations like Swift and Java, we also program the backends in the newest, fastest technology such as Node.JS, Python, or PHP in Laravel framework." Ruben further mentioned that "We have done hundreds of websites, software, and app development projects, so our developers are well versed with the process of designing, coding at higher pace. Thus, we save time and pass the savings to our customers."

