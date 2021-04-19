Silicone Defoamers Market to accelerate at a CAGR of Over 4% during 2021-2025|Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, Baker Hughes Co., Buckman Laboratories International Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Elementis Plc, Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corp., Kemira Oyj, and Momentive Performance Materials Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand from the construction industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Silicone Defoamers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation



Silicone Defoamers Market is segmented as below:

Application

Architectural



Industrial



W And F



O And G



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

Silicone Defoamers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the silicone defoamers market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BASF SE, Baker Hughes Co., Buckman Laboratories International Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Elementis Plc, Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corp., Kemira Oyj, and Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Silicone Defoamers Market size

Silicone Defoamers Market trends

Silicone Defoamers Market industry analysis

The increasing demand from the construction industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, stringent regulations concerning heavy and toxic metals may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the silicone defoamers market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Silicone Defoamers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist silicone defoamers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the silicone defoamers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the silicone defoamers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of silicone defoamers market vendors

Table of Contents:



Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Architectural - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wood and furniture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

Baker Hughes Co.

Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc.

Clariant International Ltd.

Elementis Plc

Elkem ASA

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman Corp.

Kemira Oyj

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

