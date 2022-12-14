Silicone elastomers market: Growth opportunities led by Avantor Inc., Bentec Medical, CHT Germany GmbH- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The silicone elastomers market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2896.7 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.67%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing demand for hip and knee implants, growing demand for lightweight materials, and superior properties of silicone elastomers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Silicone Elastomers Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global silicone elastomers market as a part of the global commodity chemicals market, which covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including plastics, synthetic fibers, films, commodity-based paints and pigments, explosives, and petrochemicals.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Avantor Inc., Bentec Medical, CHT Germany GmbH, Continental AG, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elkem ASA, HEXPOL AB, J M Huber Corp., KCC Co. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., REISS MANUFACTURING Inc., Rogers Corp., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Specialty Silicone Products Inc., Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., URM, and Wacker Chemie AG.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

( ), which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by product (HTV, LSR, and RTV), and end-user (construction, automotive, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and others).

Segmentation by product(HTV, LSR, and RTV)

HTV: Major high-temperature applications such as gaskets and vibration dampers in the automotive, industrial machinery, electronics and electrical, and other end-user industries are driving up demand for HTV silicone elastomers. This is primarily due to their excellent mechanical, electrical, chemical, and water-repellent nature, weather, heat, and cold resistance, and ease of color application. Silicone elastomers are largely in demand due to the rise in demand for high-performance vehicles. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for HTV silicone elastomers during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in the silicone elastomers market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the silicone elastomers market between 2023 and 2027

2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the silicone elastomers market size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the silicone elastomers market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

across APAC, , , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of silicone elastomers market vendors

Silicone Elastomers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 179 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2896.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.32 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Avantor Inc., Bentec Medical, CHT Germany GmbH, Continental AG, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elkem ASA, HEXPOL AB, J M Huber Corp., KCC Co. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., REISS MANUFACTURING Inc., Rogers Corp., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Specialty Silicone Products Inc., Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., URM, and Wacker Chemie AG Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global silicone elastomers market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global silicone elastomers market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Region Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Region Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 HTV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on HTV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on HTV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on HTV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on HTV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 LSR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on LSR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on LSR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on LSR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on LSR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 RTV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on RTV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on RTV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on RTV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on RTV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Avantor Inc.

Exhibit 124: Avantor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Avantor Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Avantor Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Avantor Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Avantor Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Bentec Medical

Exhibit 129: Bentec Medical - Overview



Exhibit 130: Bentec Medical - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Bentec Medical - Key offerings

12.5 CHT Germany GmbH

Exhibit 132: CHT Germany GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 133: CHT Germany GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: CHT Germany GmbH - Key offerings

12.6 Continental AG

Exhibit 135: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 136: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Continental AG - Segment focus

12.7 Dow Inc.

Exhibit 139: Dow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Dow Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Dow Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Dow Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 144: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Elkem ASA

Exhibit 148: Elkem ASA - Overview



Exhibit 149: Elkem ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Elkem ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Elkem ASA - Segment focus

12.10 KCC Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 152: KCC Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: KCC Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: KCC Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Exhibit 155: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 REISS MANUFACTURING Inc.

Exhibit 158: REISS MANUFACTURING Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: REISS MANUFACTURING Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: REISS MANUFACTURING Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Rogers Corp.

Exhibit 161: Rogers Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Rogers Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Rogers Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Rogers Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Rogers Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Specialty Silicone Products Inc.

Exhibit 170: Specialty Silicone Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Specialty Silicone Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Specialty Silicone Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Stockwell Elastomerics Inc.

Exhibit 173: Stockwell Elastomerics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Stockwell Elastomerics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Stockwell Elastomerics Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Wacker Chemie AG

Exhibit 176: Wacker Chemie AG - Overview



Exhibit 177: Wacker Chemie AG - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Wacker Chemie AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Wacker Chemie AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

