Silicone Mask Maker GIR's Universal Filters Improve Protection For Ordinary Cloth Masks and Surgical Masks

Now the CDC's guidance has become more specific, especially in light of new, more infectious viral strains. Medical experts have clarified that cloth masks simply do not offer enough protection, and they recommend double masking. The GIR filter presents a unique solution: keep your favorite cloth mask, but add an extra layer of protection. GIR's filters offer four-layer filtration along with an electrostatic charge. These spun-bond and melt-blown polypropylene layers, the same as in surgical masks, support a PFE (Particle Filtration Efficiency) over 95% at 0.3 microns and a BFE (Bacterial Filtration Efficiency) over 99% for particles at 3.0 microns.

Back in March 2020, kitchen tool maker Get It Right (aka GIR), designed these patent-pending filters for their own silicone mask kits. But they felt a social responsibility to position the filters to work with other makers' cloth face coverings, too. "We designed our filters with a universal fit so that they can help turn good masks into great masks," says GIR's founder, Samantha Rose. "We knew it was going to take a lot of masks and a lot of mask makers to get us all through this. Cloth and surgical masks can benefit from an extra layer of filtration. We've democratized our product so that as many humans as possible can benefit." To overcome supply chain challenges, GIR invested in their own raw materials machinery and a custom filter production line. The company is now capable of producing tens of millions of filters each month.

According to one frequently cited study from the American Chemical Society, most cloth face coverings filter between 5% and 25% of particles. That's better than nothing, but far south of the ideal. GIR's filters increase this percentage substantially—north of 95% when properly fitted—and can be used with any face covering to improve its filtration performance.

The company is calling for collaborations from cloth mask manufacturers. "If we can encourage cloth mask brands to add a filter to their offering, and wearers make it a part of their daily routine, we'll all be more safe," adds Rose.

GIR filters, sold in packages alongside their silicone face covering and in refill packs of 10, feature a heavy-duty adhesive and fit GIR's standard and kids masks. They also fit cloth masks, filtering respirators, and surgical/procedural masks, so the entire family can share filter refills. They are available for purchase at GIR.co/filters and at Lowe's stores nationwide.

