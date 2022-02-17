Silicone Oil Market: By End-user (automotive and transportation, cosmetics and personal care, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others) and Geography

In-Scope:

Automotive and transportation:

The silicone oil market share growth by the automotive and transportation segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in demand for silicone oil in the automotive and transportation industry owing to its wide under-the-bonnet applications such as automotive hose bonding and filter end cap bonding. This is commonly used in gaskets, brake shims, and valve covers as it has better bonding properties, temperature resistance, and high stability.

Out-of-Scope:

Cosmetics and personal care



Chemical



Pharmaceutical



Others

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Silicone Oil Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovation

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (automotive and transportation, cosmetics and personal care, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA)

The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (automotive and transportation, cosmetics and personal care, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)

Key Companies- Anhui Youcheng Siliconeoil Co. Ltd, Aurolab, Clearco Products Co. Inc., D R P Silicone, Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Merck KGaA, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltech Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG among others

Increase in demand for silicone oils for lubricants and grease manufacturing to drive the market. Challenge- Stringent regulatory policies for silicone fluids to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The silicone oil market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Anhui Youcheng Siliconeoil Co. Ltd- The company offers a wide range of silicon oil such as Phenylmethyl Silicone Oil.

The company offers a wide range of silicon oil such as Phenylmethyl Silicone Oil. Clearco Products Co. Inc.- The company offers STO-50 SILICONE TRANSFORMER OIL that is characterized by its high dielectric strength, high flash point, wide service temperature range and low vapor pressure.

The company offers STO-50 SILICONE TRANSFORMER OIL that is characterized by its high dielectric strength, high flash point, wide service temperature range and low vapor pressure. D R P Silicone- The company offers a wide range of products such as industrial grease, industrial oil, silicone oil, silicone emulsion and many more. Moreover, the company also provides Amino Silicone Oil to their valuable customers.

Silicone Oil Market Driver:

Increase in demand for silicone oils for lubricants and grease manufacturing:

These fluids have a low thermal surface tension, low volatility, and excellent shearing resistance, making them highly suitable for grease manufacturing. Silicone oils are mainly required to provide lubrication to steel-bronze, steel-aluminum, steel-zinc, wood-wood interfaces, and various plastics. The non-polar, non-reactive, and semi-inorganic structure of silicone fluids and a relatively high incompatibility with chemicals results will further increase its demand in the key end-user industries, which is expected to positively impact the silicone oil market growth during the forecast period.

Silicone Oil Market Challenge:

Stringent regulatory policies for silicone fluids:

There are no restrictions on the use of most silicone oil products. However, the use of some silicone liquid products, especially personal care and beauty products, as well as medical and health products, is regulated by certain regulatory agencies in many countries, across the globe. For instance, the UK competent authorities and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) have restricted using two silicone liquid products, cyclosiloxanes D4 and D5, used in the personal care and beauty industries. These substances are expected to be limited to a concentration of 0.1% by the weight of personal care products. Apart from the UK, its use is also restricted in Canada and the US. Such stringent policies are projected to limit the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Silicone Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 502.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.20 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anhui Youcheng Siliconeoil Co. Ltd, Aurolab, Clearco Products Co. Inc., D R P Silicone, Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Merck KGaA, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltech Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Anhui Youcheng Siliconeoil Co. Ltd

Aurolab

Clearco Products Co. Inc.

D R P Silicone

Elkem ASA

Evonik Industries AG

Merck KGaA

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Siltech Corp.

Wacker Chemie AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

