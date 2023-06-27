Silicone Potting Compounds Market to Generate a Revenue of $1,540 Million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 5.0% During the Forecast Period from 2022 to 2031 | Research Dive

The global silicone potting compounds market is expected to grow primarily due to the increasing applications in electronic devices. The UV curing sub-segment is expected to flourish immensely. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR by 2031

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Silicone Potting Compounds Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global silicone potting compounds market is expected to register a revenue of $1,540 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segments of the Silicone Potting Compounds Market

The report has divided the silicone potting compounds market into the following segments:

Curing Technology : UV Curing, high temperature or thermal curing, and room temperature curing

: UV Curing, high temperature or thermal curing, and room temperature curing UV Curing– Most dominant in 2021

UV curing is a fast-paced process that can be completed in a matter of seconds, making it ideal for high-volume manufacturing applications. This advantage of UV curing is expected to push the growth of this sub-segment further.

Most dominant in 2021 UV curing is a fast-paced process that can be completed in a matter of seconds, making it ideal for high-volume manufacturing applications. This advantage of UV curing is expected to push the growth of this sub-segment further. End-Use Industry : electronics, automotive, aerospace, and others

: electronics, automotive, aerospace, and others Electronics– Most profitable in 2021

Increasing use of silicone potting compounds in the electronics industry to protect sensitive electronic components from environmental factors such as moisture, dust, and temperature variations is expected to propel the sub-segment forward.

Most profitable in 2021 Increasing use of silicone potting compounds in the electronics industry to protect sensitive electronic components from environmental factors such as moisture, dust, and temperature variations is expected to propel the sub-segment forward. Region : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA

: , , , and LAMEA Asia-Pacific – Significant market share in 2021

The growing expanse of automotive sector in various countries of this region has increased the demand for silicone potting compounds which is predicted to propel the market in the forecast period.

Dynamics of the Global Silicone Potting Compounds Market

The increasing demand for silicone potting compounds from the electronics industry is expected to make the silicone potting compounds market a highly profitable one in the forecast period. Additionally, growing demand for energy-efficient devices, particularly in the construction and lighting industries is predicted to propel the market forward. However, according to market analysts, high cost of silicone potting compounds might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

Increased demand for high performance materials is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, the various advantages offered by silicone potting compounds including excellent resistance to high temperatures, UV radiation, and chemicals is expected to propel the silicone potting compounds market forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Silicone Potting Compounds Market

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The silicone potting compounds market, too, was negatively impacted due to the pandemic. The lockdowns and travel restrictions severely affected the supply of raw materials which hampered the production cycles of the manufacturing companies. Moreover, slowdown in electronics industries translated in a decrease in demand for silicone potting compounds which reduced the growth rate of the market.

Key Players of the Global Silicone Potting Compounds Market

The major players of the market include

Dow Silicones Corporation

Master Bond Inc.

MG Chemicals

Dymax Corporation

LORD Corporation

CHT Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Novagard Solutions

Hernon Manufacturing INC.

Elantas

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain market growth.

For instance, in April 2022, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., a leading Japan-based chemical company, announced that it was launching a new thermal silicone rubber sheet. This new product is designed specifically for electronic vehicles and will offer protection from high-voltage power devices used in EVs. This new product launch is anticipated to help the company to increase its footprint in the market significantly.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Silicone Potting Compounds Market:

