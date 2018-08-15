Silicones Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

LONDON, August 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicones Market - Overview







Silicones belong to the family of high-performance specialty materials.They are polymers with large molecules and consist of many repeated sub-units.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5484118







Silicones possess a wide range of physical and chemical properties such as resistance to heat, cold, ultraviolet radiation, moisture, and several chemicals. Therefore, they are used in various industries such as consumer goods, transportation, paper, textiles, and construction & architecture.







This report analyzes and forecasts the market for silicones at the global and regional level.The market has been forecast based on volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.







The study includes drivers and restraints of the global silicones market.It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for silicones during the forecast period.







The report also highlights opportunities in the silicones market at the global and regional level.







The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global silicones market.Porterâ€™s Five Forces model for the silicones market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.







The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein forms and applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.







The study provides a decisive view of the global silicones market by segmenting it in terms of form, application, end-user industry, and region.In terms of form, the silicones market has been classified into fluids, elastomers, and resins.







Based on application, the silicones market has been classified into rubber, coatings, emulsions, sealants, and others.In terms of end-user industry, the market has been divided into consumer goods, construction & architecture, transportation, energy, electrical & electronics, paper, textiles, and others.







These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for silicones in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.







The report provides the actual market size of silicones for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years.Market numbers have been estimated based on forms, applications, and end-user industries of silicones.







Market volume and size have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.







The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global silicones market. Key players functioning in the silicones market are Wacker Chemie AG, Elkem Silicones, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., and Momentive Performance Materials Inc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.







The global silicones market has been segmented as follows:







Silicones Market, by Form



Fluids



Elastomers



Resins







Silicones Market, by Application



Rubber



Coatings



Emulsions



Sealants



Others (Greases, etc.)







Silicones Market, by End-user Industry



Consumer Goods



Construction & Architecture



Transportation



Energy



Electrical & Electronics



Paper



Textiles



Others (Health Care, etc.)







Silicones Market, by Region



North America



U.S.



Canada



Latin America



Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa (MEA)



GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways







In terms of volume, the elastomers segment is larger vis-Ã -vis fluids, as elastomers are used in a wider range of products. However, in terms of value, the fluids segment accounts for higher share than the elastomers segment, as the price of silicone fluids is higher than that of silicone elastomers.



In terms of application, the rubber segment holds higher share vis-Ã -vis other segments. Emulsions is also a common application of silicones.



Based on end-use industry, consumer goods constitutes major share of the silicones market. It is followed by construction & architecture and electrical & electronics.



In terms of demand, transportation, medical, and personal care industries offer significant potential for silicones



Fluctuation in supply and prices of raw materials is a major hindrance to the market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5484118







About Reportbuyer



Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers







For more information:



Sarah Smith



Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com



Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com



Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904



Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

