Siliski Soaps Is Proudly Palm Oil-Free

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oil is a key ingredient for artisanal soaps. While the use of palm and coconut oils makes a better bar than most synthetic-based mass-market soaps, though, these commonly used oils come with their own concerns. Siliski Soaps is setting a new standard by using olive oil to create its high-quality, skin-sensitive soap products.

Mass-market soaps use harsh detergents like SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate) to create a cleansing sensation. In contrast, artisanal soaps rely on oil as a key ingredient for the saponification process — that is, the process of combining and turning various ingredients into a cleansing bar or bottle of soap.

The fatty acids from oils are a key requirement in the chemical reaction that takes place. In most cases, palm oil is the oil used, as it's cheap and effective as a soap-making agent.

It doesn't take much research, though, to realize that synthetic soap ingredients are undesirable. Palm oil can feel like a great, green alternative. But that isn't the case, either, as the process of refining palm oil turns it into a substance that dries and irritates the skin. In addition, the high demand for the oil has created serious environmental concerns.

This is why artisanal soap maker Siliski Soaps is bucking the palm oil frenzy. The Pittsburgh-based soap maker prides itself on creating gentle, long-lasting, perfectly balanced soaps. According to company founder Andrew Siliski, the ambitious enterprise accomplishes this partly through the kind of oil that it uses. Siliski explains that "We at Siliski Soaps make artisan soap, real soap, a pure soap made with sustainable ingredients from responsible sources. Always palm-free, we base our recipes off of olive oil and scent only with essential oils."

The use of olive oil throughout its product catalog is a defining factor that sets Siliski Soaps apart from most of its competitors in the artisanal soap space. Naturally, this has brought a significant amount of attention to the flourishing soap brand.

In spite of the growing national demand for Siliski Soaps products, the owner still takes great pride in the fact that his company refuses to compromise on using quality ingredients and creating hand-crafted products. "Our entire manufacturing process is by hand," Siliski explains, "Soaps are made in small batches, individually cut, weighed, and packaged. Each batch is individually inspected and tested for quality, weight, and aesthetics."

Siliski soap's use of olive oil is just one factor in the brand's impressive commitment to quality. While the company started as a regional operation just outside of Pittsburg, its audience is growing quickly as consumers across the country wake up to the reality of how much their choice of soap can impact the state of their skin.

About Siliski Soaps: Siliski Soaps is an artisanal soap brand founded by Andrew Siliski. The company is committed to creating first-class, skin-sensitive, hand-made soaps using the best natural ingredients including olive oil, essential oils, castor oils, shea butter, and more.

