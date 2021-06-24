Siliski Soaps Knows That Transparency Matters

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siliski Soaps is redefining how artisan soaps are made. Each of the company's small-batch, handcrafted soaps adheres to carefully developed, allergy-friendly formulas. The company is committed to fully sharing the ingredients and expected results of each of its products out of a desire to build healthy, informed relationships with its growing customer base.

Andrew Siliski, the founder of Siliski Soaps, is no stranger to the soap and sanitization markets. The entrepreneur's brand began with a long-term search for a high-quality soap that could effectively clean without aggravating eczema. After literally trying over a hundred different products, the founder decided that, rather than continue his fruitless search, he would solve the problem on his own.

Not long afterward, Siliski Soaps was born. Andrew's company is committed to finding the best combination of elite ingredients to make a truly exceptional line of soaps. He uses 100% natural components in his formulas, which is a great baseline for soaping success. But it's also just the tip of the iceberg. The consumer-turned-small-business-owner also ensures that his products are palm-oil free, and he avoids artificial ingredients and harmful surfactants like SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate.)

While these focal points are crucial elements of Siliski Soap's larger vision, Andrew's desire to create a superior soap carries right over into each individual product, as well. The founder ensures that each handmade bar or tube that he manufactures is carefully explained, both on the product label and his e-commerce site.

For instance, the brand's website describes its high-performing Tea Tree and Cedarwood Shampoo Bar as "a unique recipe using super hard kokum mixed with shea butter." It adds that the bar has been "Super Fatted" with jojoba and Abyssinian oils. The description goes on to explain that the combination of ingredients allows for a thorough yet gentle cleaning experience that won't gum up the hair.

The brand's e-commerce listing for its flagship Rosemary and Lavender Bar Soap similarly spills the beans on its high-profile effects, openly listing its ingredients as:

Saponified oils of olive;

Coconut;

Shea;

Castor;

Water;

Essential oils;

Sodium lactate.

Between its open listing of product ingredients and the setting of clear expectations, Siliski has ensured that each and every one of his products is well understood by potential and existing customers alike.

This commitment to transparency has bolstered the growing brand's premium status, which was already well in hand thanks to its intense allegiance to genuinely high-performing, natural ingredients. From honesty and communication to efficacy and health, Siliski Soaps is redefining the artisan soap market, one bar at a time.

About Siliski Soaps: Siliski Soaps was founded by Andrew Siliski and operates just outside of Pittsburg, PA. The company manufactures small-batch, handmade artisanal soaps that use "only the finest natural ingredients" and "pure essential oils for our scents."

Please direct inquiries to:

Damian Orfanos

(954) 927-7924

[email protected]

SOURCE Siliski Soaps