Silk & Snow Launches Rubberwood Capsule Collection

News provided by

Silk & Snow Inc.

16 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

Designed using handwoven rattan and solid rubberwood to emphasize natural beauty within the home

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Silk & Snow,  Canada's premium sleep essentials and lifestyle brand, unveils the launch of their newest furniture series, The Rubberwood Capsule. Comprised of three bed frames and two nightstands crafted from Vietnamese rubberwood, this is the first time the brand has released a holistic furniture collection, bringing customers a new foundation of elevated bedroom designs to anchor their bedroom.

Continue Reading
(CNW Group/Silk & Snow Inc.)
(CNW Group/Silk & Snow Inc.)
(CNW Group/Silk & Snow Inc.)
(CNW Group/Silk & Snow Inc.)

"Our priority is to deliver thoughtfully made, beautiful products that our customers want to have in their homes for years to come," says Yvonne Chiang, Silk & Snow's Director of Product. "Whether it's designing a room from scratch, or integrating one or two pieces into an existing space, we believe the Rubberwood Capsule will be a welcomed addition to our growing offerings of timeless furniture."

Collection Highlights

The Rubberwood Bed Frame and Rubberwood Platform Bed
Inspired by the overwhelming popularity of the brand's Acacia wooden bed frame, Silk & Snow's solid rubberwood frame reimagines the durable, timeless design in a light-coloured tropical hardwood to create an effortless aesthetic. All of Silk & Snow's rubberwood is sourced from farms local to the brand's manufacturing facility in Bình Dương.

The Rattan Bed Frame
Thoughtfully crafted from natural cane, the handwoven rattan headboard imparts unique charm and relaxed aesthetics into any bedroom. The frame's base is made using sustainably sourced solid rubberwood, prized for its durability, and constructed via Japanese joinery, a hallmark of all Silk & Snow's wooden bed frames.

The Rattan Nightstands
Available in both a one-drawer or two-drawer model to perfectly suit one's needs, the rattan nightstand is a simple, beautiful, and easy-to-build addition to the bedroom. Featuring full-grain leather drawer handles, a natural cane rattan drawer face, and a solid rubberwood structure, the relaxed aesthetic of these nightstands are the finishing touch to any sleep sanctuary.

The Rubberwood Capsule arrives a few weeks after Silk & Snow released the Bouclé Bed Frame, a new frame featuring an innovative cushioned headboard with a removable, machine-washable bouclé cover that is compatible with the brand's popular Acacia wood base. The brand continues to see a significant  year-over-year growth within the furniture category, and re-launched their best-selling Storage Bed in the summer of 2023.

The capsule collection will be available for purchase for continental US and Canadian customers at silkandsnow.com

About Silk & Snow

Silk & Snow is a leading digitally native retailer of thoughtfully made sleep essentials.  Headquartered in Toronto, the company was founded in 2017 from a successful Kickstarter campaign.  Built on three core guiding principles – Better Materials, Thoughtful Manufacturing and Transparency – Silk & Snow offers high-quality sleep and lifestyle products crafted from traceable raw materials and sustainable manufacturing practices. Their curated line includes bed sheets, mattresses, bed frames, weighted blankets, and other home essentials alongside its bath line-up of bath towels and robes. The company made Canadian Business' top ten start-up list in 2020 and was ranked one of Canada's fastest-growing businesses by the Globe and Mail for 2021, 2022 and 2023.

For more information about Sleep Country Canada, visit www.sleepcountryir.ca
For more information about Silk & Snow, visit www.silkandsnow.com

Press Inquiries
Jane Bradshaw, Public Relations Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE Silk & Snow Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.