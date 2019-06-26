Silk Diversifies Dairy Aisle With New Oat Yeah™ Oatmilk Yogurt Alternatives

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silk®, America's No. 1 plant-based food and beverage brand, is expanding its line of Oat Yeah™ oatmilk products with the introduction of new Oat Yeah™ Oatmilk Yogurt Alternatives, available at grocery stores nationwide this month.

Silk Oat Yeah™ Oatmilk Yogurt Alternatives

Silk's latest innovation takes the hottest plant-based trend beyond the beverage aisle, using a creamy oatmilk base to make the delicious line of yogurt alternatives that are delightfully dairy-free. Oat Yeah Oatmilk Yogurt Alternatives combine gluten-free oats with live and active cultures to create a creamy, craveable yogurt, available in four awesome flavors: Vanilla, Mixed Berry, Strawberry and Mango. All varieties are dairy-free, nut-free, soy-free, certified gluten-free, Vegan Action Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified.

"Creating a yogurt alternative was the natural next step after our well-received Silk Oat Yeah Oatmilk beverage launch earlier this year," said Joshua Cook, brand manager of plant-based yogurt for Silk. "Oat Yeah Oatmilk Yogurt Alternatives are a tasty option for any person looking to make progress toward their health and wellness goals — whether they have specific dietary needs or are simply looking to try something new."

Oat Yeah Oatmilk Yogurt Alternatives are available now in grocery stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $1.89 per 5.3-oz. cup.

To learn more about Silk's Oat Yeah Oatmilk Yogurt Alternatives product line, visit https://silk.com/plant-based-products/dairy-free-yogurt-alternative/. To find Silk products in a store near you, visit https://silk.com/where-to-buy/.

About Silk®

Silk was founded on a promise to make the world a healthier place. As a steward of the environment, we believe that plant-based foods are the best way to nourish people and the planet. Today, we offer a broad portfolio of nutritious, great-tasting, plant-based options, including soymilk, almondmilk, cashewmilk, coconutmilk, oatmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurt alternatives. Silk's entire plant-based portfolio is verified by the Non-GMO Project, and we also offer Silk almondmilk and Silk soymilk in organic options. Connect with Silk online at Silk.com and @Silk. Since 2014, Silk has been committed to water conservation and restoration. For more information, visit silk.com/about-us/sustainability.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a Certified B Corporation® business unit of Danone that operates in the U.S. from headquarter offices in White Plains, N.Y. and Broomfield, Colo. Danone North America was formed as a Public Benefit Corporation in 2017 to nourish people, communities and the world through its diverse portfolio of healthful dairy- and plant-based products, coffee creamers and beverages. Its portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Danonino®, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light & Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious Dairy Free®, STōK®, Two Good™, Vega®, Wallaby Organic® and YoCrunch®. The mission of Danone North America and that of Danone worldwide is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, please visit DanoneNorthAmerica.com. Find more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status at https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

