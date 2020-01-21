BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silk®, America's No. 1 plant-based beverage brand, is introducing a plant-based alternative to dairy-based heavy whipping cream — the first of its kind — now available nationwide in grocery stores.

Silk® Launches First-Ever Dairy-Free Heavy Whipping Cream Alternative in Grocery Stores

NEW Silk Dairy Free Heavy Whipping Cream Alternative whips like dairy and has 0g of sugar per serving. It is also keto-friendly*, gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified. Silk Heavy Whipping Cream Alternative can be used cup-for-cup in recipes, making it the perfect option for enhancing desserts, sauces, soups and more — all without the "moo." Use it to whip, cream or add a dollop to your favorite recipes!

"Silk saw an opportunity for a plant-based heavy whipping cream alternative and wanted to provide an easy swap for those looking to incorporate more dairy-free options into their diet," said David Robinson, senior brand manager for Silk. "As America's No. 1 plant-based beverage brand, we see it as our responsibility to create plant-based options that everyone will love and enjoy."

Silk Dairy Free Heavy Whipping Cream Alternative is available now for a suggested retail price of $4.49 per pint at grocery retailers nationwide. To find Silk near you, visit https://silk.com/plant-based-products/creamer/dairy-free-heavy-whipping-cream-alternative/

*Not intended for medical use. If on a medically-prescribed diet, speak to your doctor before consuming this product.

About Silk®

Silk was founded on a promise to make the world a healthier place. As a steward of the environment, we believe that plant-based foods are the best way to nourish people and the planet. Today we offer a broad portfolio of nutritious, great-tasting plant-based options, including soymilk, almondmilk, cashewmilk, coconutmilk, oatmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurt alternatives. Silk's entire plant-based portfolio is verified by the Non-GMO Project, and we also offer Silk almondmilk and Silk soymilk in organic options. Connect with Silk online at Silk.com and @Silk. Since 2014, Silk has been committed to water conservation and restoration. Because we believe that nature shouldn't go thirsty, and neither should you. For more information, visit https://silk.com/about-us/sustainability/

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world's largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

SOURCE Silk

